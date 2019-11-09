Alyson Hannigan and Seth Green Share Adorable Buffy the Vampire Slayer Throwback

Buffy the Vampire Slayer came to an end over 16 years ago, but it remains one of the most important television shows in pop culture history. Much of the cast from the series and its spin-off, Angel, still get together and when they do it’s a delight for fans. Sometimes, the actors interact on social media, and one of the latest Twitter exchanges between Alyson Hannigan (Willow) and Seth Green (Oz) will make any fan of their onscreen relationship swoon. Hannigan recently shared an image of her and Green from an episode of Buffy, and Green’s response was absolutely perfect.

I’d still if you’d still. — Seth Green (@SethGreen) November 9, 2019

“Life of the party… @SethGreen #FBF,” Hannigan wrote.

“I’d still if you’d still,” Green replied.

In case you missed it, Green’s response is a direct quote from the episode “Phases,” where it’s revealed that Oz is a werewolf. Here’s the full exchange from the episode:

Oz: “You mean, you’d still…”

Willow: “Well, I like you. You’re nice and you’re funny. And you don’t smoke. Yeah, okay, werewolf, but that’s not all the time. I mean, three days out of the month I’m not much fun to be around either.”

Oz: “You are quite the human.”

Willow: “So, I’d still if you’d still.”

Oz: “I’d still. I’d very still.”

Many people commented on the post, clearly loving the throwback:

“We would all still, we’d very still,” @bewerekitten replied.

“You guys going to the Bronze tonight?,” @spilledbagofice joked.

“My heart has just melted. You two are my absolute faves,” @natfrog5 added.

The only thing that would make this more perfect is if Amber Benson (Tara) chimed in.

Recently, Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played the titular role on the series, spoke with Buzzfeed and revealed her favorite episodes of the series. Her answers were “The Body,” “The Prom,” and “Hush.” You can check out more from the interview here.

It was revealed last summer that a reboot of the series was in the works with series creator Joss Whedon developing a new version of the show with Agents of SHIELD alum Monica Owusu-Breen. Owusu-Breen will pen the script which will reportedly feature a black actress stepping into the role of Buffy. There have been few updates on the series’ progression and development since then, but check this space for future news on the property as we learn it!