Amazon Cancels New Thriller Series After One Season

After just one season that premiered less than three months ago, Amazon Prime Video has cancelled their television reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer, a modern version of the the 1973 novel and the 1990s slasher film series. Co-produced by The Conjuring’s James Wan and his Atomic Monster banner, the series followed a similar plot to the previous versions wherein some teens are stalked by a killer after a fatal accident, a killer who taunts them about having knowledge of their past misdeeds. Deadline first reported the news on the cancellation. The series premiered its first episode back in October and wrapped up in November.

Speaking in a previous interview with ComicBook.com, I Know What You Did Last Summer showrunner Sara Goodman teased plans for a second season, something we now sadly know won’t happen. “I think, thematically, that these young adults have this accident and do the wrong thing and what it does to them,” she told us back in the fall. “Thematically, like that telltale heart, I think, was very important to me to honor and make sure was still there.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series starred Madison Iseman (Jumanji: The Next Level), Brianne Tju (Light as a Feather), Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore (Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping), Sebastian Amoruso (Solve), Fiona Rene (Stumptown), Cassie Beck (Connecting), Brooke Bloom (Homecoming), Sonya Balmores (Marvel’s Inhumans), and Bill Heck (I’m Your Woman).

Unlike the previous film version, the new series didn’t have a faceless fisherman accidentally killed by the teens only to stalk them with notes featuring the title. Instead one half of a pair of twins was the unlucky victim, but in a twist the other side of the equation assumed the identity of their dead sibling, allowing everyone to think they were the dead one. Madison Iseman played the part of the twins, pulling double duty in front of the camera. The twists didn’t stop there though, and should you be interested the entire thing is streaming on Prime Video.

“As far as making these characters separate and who they were, that’s my fun part; that’s what I love to do. But the technical side of it was so much, but it went so smoothly,” Iseman recalled of the experience to ComicBook.com. “We had great directors. My acting double was fantastic and all of those elements help so much when it comes to playing twins.”