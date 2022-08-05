AMC FearFest Teases Its October Kickoff

Horror movie fans know that each passing day brings us a bit closer to the spooky season and AMC was happy to give us another tease that our favorite time of year is right around the corner, confirming that this year's FearFest is slated to kick off on October 1st. Previous years have seen the event wait until the middle of October to start rolling out hour after hour of unsettling stories, though recent years have seen the roster of frightening flicks expand, allowing audiences to check out their creepy offerings all month long. While the full schedule and lineup of movies has yet to be revealed, we'll take any reminder we can get that the most wonderful time of the year is right around the corner.

In addition to audiences being able to check out FearFest on linear TV, the launch of AMC+ has also made it possible for fans to check out an ever-growing list of horror titles that are also available on the streaming platform. However, many would argue that one of the best parts of October is getting to be able to leave your TV turned to AMC all month long to check out the various horrors the network broadcasts.

Last year's FearFest included multiple entries from the Candyman, Children of the Corn, Final Destination, Friday the 13th, Halloween, Hellraiser, The Omen, Scream, Tremors, and Underworld franchises. Given how beloved many of these franchises are, we can likely expect more of them to return for 2022.

In addition to feature films, FearFest also spotlights original content, from Eli Roth's History of Horror to Shudder's Creepshow, as well as the network's ever-growing world of The Walking Dead titles. With the final slate of episodes set to start airing in October, we can surely expect plenty of marathon events not only celebrating The Walking Dead proper, but also highlighting spinoffs Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and Tales of the Walking Dead.

What will likely come as a relief to The Walking Dead fans is knowing that the upcoming series finale is attempting to offer a conclusion to the journey as opposed to merely closing a chapter that sets up more spinoffs.

"The finale is about completing The Walking Dead story, not setting up spinoffs," Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple shared during this year's San Diego Comic-Con. "There's room for those spinoffs, but full-on, The Walking Dead finale concludes the story of this 11 years. We didn't want the spinoffs to get in the way of that satisfaction. They live together, I think, very nicely."

Stay tuned for details on this year's FearFest on AMC before it kicks off on October 1st.

Are you looking forward to this year's event? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars.