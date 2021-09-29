AMC Releases Full Lineup of FearFest Horror Movies

With October right around the corner, AMC is preparing to unleash their annual FearFest celebration of all things horror, with the network having released their full slate of films and TV shows that will be broadcast in the weeks leading up to October 31st. In addition to delivering audiences a number of classic films, they will also have programs like Creepshow, Season 3 of Eli Roth’s History of Horror, and The Walking Dead franchise to help fans get in the spirit of the season. A number of the titles will also be available on the AMC+ app. FearFest officially kicks off on AMC on October 1st.

This year’s original programming includes the following:

The Walking Dead Universe

The epic journey to the series finale of The Walking Dead continues Sundays at 9 p.m. ET with its Final Season Part 1 Finale airing on Sunday, October 10th. The Walking Dead: World Beyond returns for its final season, premiering on Sunday, October 3rd at 10:06 p.m. ET with early premiere episode access on AMC+. Fear the Walking Dead returns with an encore airing of its sixth season finale with bonus featurettes on Sunday, October 17th at 7:45 p.m. ET followed by the seventh season premiere at 9 p.m. ET. AMC+ will also offer early access to the Fear the Walking Dead seventh season premiere episode beginning Sunday, October 10th. Talking Dead will continue to air on Sundays at 11 p.m. ET through Sunday, October 17th. Additionally, AMC+ will release The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 and Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 “Episode Diaries” bonus episodes every Thursday.

Eli Roth’s History of Horror Season 3

The third season of Eli Roth’s History of Horror premieres on AMC on Friday, October 1st at 10 p.m. ET with early access on AMC+. The star-studded series continues to explore the fun and the fear of scary films, and this season will tackle the topics of “Sequels (That Don’t Suck),” “Infections,” “Psychics,” “Apocalyptic Horror,” “Holiday Horror,” and “Mad Scientists.” Master of Horror Eli Roth, who also executive produces the series, returns as host with an all-star lineup of interviewees including (in alphabetical order) Cate Blanchett, Margaret Cho, Jamie Lee Curtis, Geena Davis, Robert Englund, Vanessa Hudgens, Meat Loaf, Greg Nicotero, Quentin Tarantino, Jennifer Tilly, Rob Zombie, and many others.

Creepshow

In Creepshow‘s second season finale on Monday, October 4th at 10 p.m. ET, Simon has invented an incredible virtual reality experience that allows him to join in on his favorite film, but what happens when virtual reality becomes Simon’s actual reality? Find out in this episode starring Justin Long, D’Arcy Carden, and Hannah Fierman. The Creepshow: Animated Special: “Survivor Type”/”Twittering from the Circus of the Dead” and Creepshow: Holiday Special: “Shapeshifters Anonymous” will also join this year’s FearFest slate. Creepshow‘s third season will continue to air on AMC+ and Shudder every Thursday with its season finale premiering on Thursday, October 28th.

Shudder’s “61 Days of Halloween”

Shudder continues to offer its programming on AMC+ including its “61 Days of Halloween” lineup featuring original series such as Slasher and The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula along with The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs and original and exclusive films including V/H/S/94, Horror Noire, and The Medium.

This year’s full “FearFest” film lineup on AMC and AMC+ (* denotes that a title will be available on AMC+):

Amityville II: The Possession*

Amityville 3-D*

Amityville 1992: It’s About Time*

The Amusement Park*

Annabelle*

Arachnophobia*

The Babadook*

Body Snatchers*

The Bye Bye Man*

Candyman (1992)

Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh

Carrie (1976)*

Carrie (2013)*

Children of the Corn*

Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice*



Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest*

Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering*

Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror*

Children of the Corn 666: Isaac’s Return*

Children of the Corn: Revelation*

Christine



The Crazies*

Creepshow*

Creepshow 2*

Crystal Lake Memories*

Cujo*

Dawn of the Dead (2004)*

Day of the Dead*

The Dead Zone*

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark*

Dracula 2000*

Dracula II: Ascension*

Dracula III: Legacy*

Eight Legged Freaks*

The Exorcist*

Final Destination (2000)*

Final Destination 2*

Final Destination 3*

The Final Destination (2009)*

Final Destination 5*

The Fly (1986)*

Friday the 13th (2009)*

Fright Night (1985)*

From Dusk Til Dawn*

From Dusk Til Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money*

From Dusk Til Dawn 3: Hangman’s Daughter*

Ghost Ship*

Graveyard Shift*

Halloween (1978)*

Halloween II (1981)*

Halloween III: Season of the Witch*

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers*

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers*

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later*

Halloween: Resurrection*

Halloween (2007)*

Halloween II (2009)*

Hannibal*

Hellboy*

Hellraiser*

Hellraiser II*

Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth*

Hellraiser: Bloodline*

Hellraiser: Inferno*

Hellraiser: Hellseeker*

Hellraiser: Deader*

Hellraiser: Hellworld*

The Hills Have Eye (1977)*

The Hills Have Eyes (2006)*

House of the Dead*

House of Wax (2005)*

House on Haunted Hill

The Human Centipede*

The Human Centipede 2*

The Human Centipede 3*

Land of the Dead*

The Last House on the Left (2009)*

Legion*

Lost Souls*

The Mist*

My Amityville Horror*

Night of the Living Dead (1968)*

Night of the Living Dead (1990)*



The Omen (1976)*

Damien: Omen II*

Omen III: The Final Conflict*

Omen IV: The Awakening*

The Omen (2006)*

Orphan*

Pet Sematary (1989)*

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies*

Poltergeist (1982)*

The Prodigy*

Pulp Fiction

Pumpkinhead*

The Purge: Anarchy*

Resident Evil*

Room 237*

Season of the Witch*

Scary Movie*

Scary Movie 2*

Scary Movie 3*

Scream*

Scream 2*

Scream 3*

The Shining (1980)*

Shutter (2008)*

Silent House*

Silver Bullet*

Stir of Echoes*

Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming*

Tales from the Crypt*

They*

Thinner*

Thir13en Ghosts*

Tremors*

Tremors II: Aftershocks*

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection*

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins*

Tremors 5: Bloodlines*

Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell*

Underworld*

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans*

Underworld: Awakening*

The Uninvited*

Vacancy*

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare*

FearFest kicks off on AMC and AMC+ on October 1st.

