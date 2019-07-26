AMC Announces FearFest Premiere Date, 80 Films To Be Featured

Horror fans can always look forward to AMC going all out for scares and frights with its FearFest Marathon, and now we have a premiere date that fans can mark on their calendars. AMC released a rundown of their new and returning series coming later this year, and in the release, they revealed that FearFest will debut on Sunday, October 13th at 10:00 am est. Fans can look forward to a bevy of horror films to take in too, as AMC says there will be 80 films and 400 hours of programming during the marathon, including classic franchises and films in the leadup to Halloween. You can check out the official description below.

“Now in its 23rd consecutive year, AMC‘s annual horror marathon, FearFest is bringing the frights in the lead up to Halloween with 19 days of genre programming featuring 80 films and 400 hours of programming, including iconic film franchises Halloween, Friday the 13th, Leprechaun, Alien, and Stephen King classics. FearFest programming will also be available to On-Demand platforms.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

That wasn’t all that AMC announced, and you can check out their other original and returning show details below.

Preacher

Sunday, August 4 at 9:00 p.m. ET (with a two-hour premiere)

Beginning Sunday, August 11, the series will air at 10:00 p.m. ET

As the series inches closer to the finale, God’s endgame for the universe begins to click into place. Trapped between heavenly prophecies, hellish prisons, and all-out nuclear war, Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy make their bloody way to the Most High. Whether they can reach God in time — or whether all this carnage is part of His divine plan — will soon be revealed as Preacher barrels towards the end of the world. Preacher stars Dominic Cooper, Academy Award® nominee Ruth Negga and Joseph Gilgun, along with series regulars Ian Colletti, Graham McTavish, Pip Torrens, Julie Ann Emery, Noah Taylor, Mark Harelik and Tyson Ritter.

The Terror: Infamy

Monday, August 12 at 9:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. CT

The second installment in the Ridley Scott-produced anthology series, The Terror: Infamy centers on Chester Nakayama (Derek Mio) and his family as they deal with the effects of WWII on Japanese-Americans while an unsettled spirit – a yurei – terrorizes their internment camp. George Takei (Star Trek), imprisoned in two internment camps as a child, co-stars and serves as a consultant for this season. Featuring a number of cast and crew with deep-rooted connections to the internment of Americans of Japanese ancestry and the aftermath of Hiroshima, The Terror: Infamy also marks the first time the story of internments during WWII have been depicted on such a massive scale for television – from casting to set creation. The Terror: Infamy was co-created and executive produced by Alexander Woo and Max Borenstein.

Lodge 49

Monday, August 12 at 10:00 p.m. ET/9:00 p.m. CT

This modern fable set in Long Beach, CA centers on likable “Squire” and ex-surfer Sean “Dud” Dudley (Wyatt Russell), whose beloved fraternal order — the Ancient and Benevolent Order of the Lynx — is suffering under new rule by an ill-suited leader. Despite his “Knight” and mentor Ernie’s (Brent Jennings) lost faith, and his twin sister Liz’s (Sonya Cassidy) struggle with their past, Dud believes he is the key to restoring the Lodge to its former grandeur and putting the rightful king on the throne. In addition to Russell, Jennings and Cassidy, this season’s cast includes Linda Emond (Connie), Eric Allan Kramer (Scott) and David Pasquesi (Blaise).

The Walking Dead Season 10

Sunday, October 6 at 9:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. CT

The Walking Dead is a story that started 10 years ago with one man trying to find his family. That family grew and gradually communities took shape. They fought and survived, thrived and gave birth to a new generation. It is a tale of humankind and there are more stories to tell.

It is now Spring, a few months after the end of Season 9, when our group of survivors dared to cross into Whisperer territory during the harsh winter. The collected communities are still dealing with the after effects of Alpha’s horrific display of power, reluctantly respecting the new borderlines being imposed on them, all while organizing themselves into a militia-style fighting force, preparing for a battle that may be unavoidable.

But the Whisperers are a threat unlike any they have ever faced. Backed by a massive horde of the dead it is seemingly a fight they cannot win. The question of what to do and the fear it breeds will infect the communities and give rise to paranoia, propaganda, secret agendas, and infighting that will test them as individuals and as a society. The very idea of whether civilization can survive in a world filled with the dead hangs in the balance.

Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America

Sunday, October 13 at 12:00 a.m. ET/9:00 p.m. PT

From Executive Producers Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, Alex Gibney and directors Erik Parker and One9, each episode of this new documentary series focuses on a groundbreaking song pivotal to the evolution of American music and culture. Artists, their collaborators and other influential musical and cultural figures deconstruct compositions, revisit the impact the song had on them personally, and dissect the socio-economic and cultural conditions that inspired the landmark work and gave voice to a generation. Some of the songs featured in the series include Kanye West’s Jesus Walks, Kendrick Lamar’s Alright, Run-D.M.C.’s Rock Box, Queen Latifah’s Ladies First, and more. In addition to Thompson, Trotter and Gibney, Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America is also executive produced by Shawn Gee, Stacey Offman, Richard Perello, and Shea Serrano. Angie Day, Erik Parker and One9 also serve as co-executive producers.

The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park

Wednesday, November 13 at 9:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. CT

A five-part series to be simulcast on AMC and SundanceTV over three consecutive nights, The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park reexamines one of the most infamous crimes in recent American history – the 1986 killing of Jennifer Levin at the hands of Robert Chambers. Produced by Emmy® Award-winner Robert Friedman’s Bungalow Media + Entertainment (Give, The Panama Papers) and directed by Ricki Stern and Annie Sundberg (directors of Reversing Roe, Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work), The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park will expose evidence that was inadmissible in the trial and also examine the circumstances that made the story unfold the way it did: America’s untamed ambition in the mid-1980s, the rarified lifestyle of New York’s privileged prep school kids, sexism, elitism, an all-out tabloid media war that blamed the victim and an imperfect justice system.

Best Christmas Ever

Monday, November 25 at 7:00 p.m. ET

AMC’s Best Christmas Ever event returns this year with our largest slate of holiday programs to-date and expands to all five networks. Running through Christmas Day, the 31-day event will feature over 60 titles and offers more than 700 hours of holiday-themed movies, specials and family favorite films. AMC Networks will be the exclusive home to many holiday favorites including Elf, The Polar Express, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Miracle on 34th Street (’94), Four Christmases, Fred Claus, and Rankin-Bass Christmas classics including The Year Without a Santa Claus, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, Jack Frost, and Rudolph’s Shiny New Year, among many others.