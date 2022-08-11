AMC Releases First Look at Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches

AMC has released a first look at the upcoming Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, the adaptation of the late author's Lives of The Mayfair Witches trilogy. On Wednesday, in conjunction with the network's Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour presentation, the network released five photos from the series featuring Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Harry Hamlin, and Tongayi Chirisa.

Based on Rice's trilogy Lives of the Mayfair's Witches, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches centers around Dr. Rowan Fielding (Daddario), a brilliant neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. Written by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford, the series also stars Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair, Annabeth Gish, Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve, Beth Grant, Jen Richards, and Jack Huston as Lasher.

During the show's portion of the panel, it was revealed that production on Season 1 Mayfair Witches, which is currently underway in New Orleans, will wrap up at the end of August with the series on track for an early 2023 release. Executive produce Mark Johnson also teased that there will be some Easter Eggs and nods between Mayfair Witches and Interview With the Vampire, but that the two series will ultimately be their own shows and own entities, at least for the first season. President of entertainment and AMC Studios at AMC Networks Dan McDermott has previously teased that there are unofficial plans for a full, interconnected Anne Rice universe in the future as the network acquired the rights to 18 of Rice's books in 2020.

"2022 will be the biggest year for original programming in the history of our company, and we are literally over the moon that it will now include the first two series in an expanding Anne Rice universe built around stories and characters that have captivated millions of fans around the world," McDermott said in a statement last year. "We are also extremely fortunate to have such talented storytellers as Esta and Michelle guiding this adaptation, which will follow the first season of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire late next year."

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches is expected to debut on AMC+ in early 2023.

