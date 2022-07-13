American Horror Stories Season 2 Gets Official Trailer

Earlier this month, horror fans were treated to a teaser trailer for the second season of American Horror Stories, the spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's hit series, American Horror Story. The new show is an anthology series that features different horror tales each week. The theme for this season is "Die-O-Rama," and it definitely looks like a spooky good time. Today, the full trailer for the new season was released by FX and it features everything from ghosts to terrifying dolls.

"Step into darkness and feed your fears. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for FX's American Horror Stories, streaming July 21 only on Hulu," FX shared on YouTube. You can check out the trailer below:

"Since 2011, the creators of the AHS have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel, and the apocalypse itself. The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold. The franchise is produced by Twentieth Television," FX previously shared.

The premiere schedule for the new season is a bit different than how things have worked for FX and Hulu in the past. "Episodes of new original series and new seasons of existing series that premiere on FX and FXX will be available the day after on Hulu [12:01 a.m. Hawaii (HST) | 3:01 a.m. PST | 6:01 a.m. EST]," the network explained. "Episodes of select new originals, only on Hulu including

Reservation Dogs, Devs, Mrs. America, and A Teacher will be available at 12:01 a.m. EST the day of the premiere."

As for the eleventh season of American Horror Story, not much is known about the show's future. The most reason update on the original series is that it will return to a one-story format, as opposed to Season 10 which featured two, unconnected stories, "Red Tide" and "Death Valley". Currently, there is no release date for American Horror Story's eleventh season.

"What I can tell you is that the concept of Season 11 is one story," FX Chairman John Landgraf previously told The Wrap. "It actually takes place in different timelines, but it's one subject, one story, with a beginning, middle, and an end, like many of the prior stories."

What did you think about the trailer for American Horror Stories' second season? Tell us in the comments!

American Horror Stories returns on July 21 on FX on Hulu.