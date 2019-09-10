American Horror Story: 1984: Billie Lourd Teases a Constantly Terrifying Season

American Horror Story is a scary series. Each season, the FX horror anthology series brings to life a multitude of scares, horror, gore, and terror with each season outdoing the previous in some way. Last season the world ended in a horrific nuclear apocalypse but that was the tame part with the season quickly descending into hell as the Anti-Christ himself Michael Langdon rose. Next week, the Ryan Murphy created series will do it all again with the 80s slasher-inspired American Horror Story: 1984, and according to series star Billie Lourd, this season will be the most terrifying yet.

Lourd appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday and while she couldn’t reveal much about 1984, she did say that even by American Horror Story standards, 1984 is the goriest and scariest season yet. It’s so much more terrifying that Lourd has had to resort to finding ways to cope with song.

“This one is even gorier than it ever has been before, so I need to sing ‘Africa’ literally every day all day because it’s terrifying constantly.”

For fans of the 80s horror slasher theme, that declaration will bode well and Lourd went on to give a bit of an overview of the general theme of the season, confirming what the official trailer for the season has shown fans about the show’s trip to Camp Redwood this season.

“It’s set outside of LA,” Lourd said. “So me and a bunch of my camp counselor friends — Gus Kenworthy, the epic skier, I’m in love with him, Cody Fern, Matthew Morrison from Glee, Leslie Grossman, my heart and soul — so all of us basically are people in LA, and we’re bored, we don’t want to be in LA anymore, and we go out to this camp in the middle of nowhere where a bunch of people were killed like 20 years ago, but we’re like hey, let’s go be camp counselors there, so we go and camp counsel there, and he comes back.”

She also made it clear that despite having a fun and friendly sounding name, the killer, Mr. Jingles is anything but. That’s something that has been made pretty clear in the various promotional teasers and posters FX has released leading up to the season premiere. Also clear in those promotional materials is the solid 80s vibe, something executive producer Tim Minear spoke about back in May.

“I will tell you nothing, except that I think it’s awesome,” Minear said. “I think it’s gonna be really scary but a lot of fun, like it always is. And if you have a taste for ’80s horror, you’re in for a treat.

American Horror Story: 1984 premieres Wednesday, September 18th at 10 p.m. ET on FX.