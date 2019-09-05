American Horror Story: 1984 Releases Two New Posters

Camp is going to be hell for those unlucky enough to be spending the summer at Camp Redwood in American Horror Story: 1984 and now, with two weeks left before the season premiere of the FX horror anthology series we’ve got two new posters reminding us nothing — and no one — is safe from Mr. Jingles.

In the first poster, shared on Twitter on Tuesday, the killer hacks his way through the cabin floor, sending a terrified camper running into the woods. But don’t think that fleeing the scene will save her: the caption for the poster? “A head start won’t save you.” Check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second poster, shared on Twitter on Wednesday, serves as a reminder that you really need to stay out of the water at Camp Redwood. A camper tries to enjoy a nice time on the lake only for the killer to rise from the water behind her, knife ready to end her life. Check it out below.

These two posters are just the latest helping with the hype for American Horror Story: 1984, though they are a bit different from previous offerings in that they have a slightly less retro 1980s feel, but don’t let that fool you. 1984 is set to revolve around Camp Redwood, a summer camp that is being stalked by a masked killer in, you guessed it, 1984. The setting will allow the series to draw inspiration from iconic horror slasher films of the era, such as Halloween and Friday the 13th.

“I will tell you nothing, except that I think it’s awesome,” executive producer Tim Minear said back in May. “I think it’s gonna be really scary but a lot of fun, like it always is. And that if you have a taste for ’80s horror, you’re in for a treat.”

1984 will feature appearances from franchise alums Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Cody Fern, and John Carroll Lynch. New cast members include Glee’s Matthew Morrison, Pose’s Angelica Ross, DeRon Horton, and Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy.

American Horror Story: 1984 premieres Wednesday, September 18th at 10 p.m. ET on FX.