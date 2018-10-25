‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse SPOILER Returns In “Traitor”

Tonight’s American Horror Story: Apocalypse continued to unfold the events leading up to the end of the world, but the road to Michael’s rise was paved with some big surprises — including a surprising resurrection.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, “Traitor”, below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tonight’s episode centered around Cordelia’s (Sarah Paulson) efforts to get all her ducks in a row before going after Michael (Cody Fern). To that end she reached out to Dinah Stevens (Adina Porter) for help from Papa Legba while Myrtle Snow (Frances Conroy) sought out Bubbles McGee (Joan Collins) to find out more about what the warlocks are up to. Mallory (Billie Lourd) was revealed as the true next Supreme but it’s what she did as her final test of the Seven Wonders that was shocking: she resurrected John Henry Moore (Cheyenne Jackson).

As fans will recall, John Henry was killed by the real Ms. Mead (Kathy Bates) when he left to alert Cordelia of his concerns about Michael. It was revealed tonight that he was literally turned to ash, but that proves to be no issue for Mallory. She brings him back and he sits down with the witches to tell them that he has seen terrible things. His return is what’s needed for Mallory to rise, but it also allows for some magical justice.

Mead, along with Ariel Augustus (Jon Jon Briones) and Baldwin Pennypacker (BD Wong), are rounded up and condemned by Cordelia for the murder of John Henry, but she can’t punish them. No, she passes that task off to John Henry himself, who walks out much to their horror and has them burned at the stake. It’s a fitting death for the warlocks who had previously plagiarized a spell one of the Salem witches came up with but had herself been burned at the stake before she could use it.

John Henry’s return gives Cordelia even more allies as the fight with Michael ramps up. With Apocalypse being a brief season with only ten episodes, there are only three more to go which means we should begin to see how exactly Cordelia plans to deal with Michael. What role John Henry will play going forward remains to be seen.

What did you think about John Henry’s return? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on FX.