American Horror Story: Apocalypse: ‘Coven’ Witches Return in “Forbidden Fruit”

The end of the world arrived in the season premiere of American Horror Story: Apocalypse and while fans were excited for the eagerly-anticipated crossover between season one’s Murder House and season three’s Coven to finally happen, they were a bit disappointed that the Coven witches didn’t make an appearance in the first or second episode. Tonight, that all changed.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, “Forbidden Fruit”, below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the final moments of the episode, after all of the human residents of Outpost 3 are murdered thanks to Michael’s machinations, the music on the radio suddenly changes to “She’s A Rainbow” and when it does, it’s as though it is a signal to the witches from Coven. Moments later, Cordelia (Sarah Paulson), Myrtle (Frances Conroy), and Madison (Emma Roberts) show up at the bunker and quickly are tasked with finding their “sisters.” This leads to them bringing out the bodies of Coco, Mallory, and Dinah who they quickly bring back to life with Madison kneeling before Mallory making it clear that they know each other even if Mallory doesn’t remember — and that Mallory may very well be a witch.

For those who might need a refresher, Coven, the series’ third season, took viewers to Miss Robichaux’s Academy for Exceptional Young Ladies in New Orleans, Louisiana, where they were introduced to the coven of Salem descendants – telekinetic former child actress Madison Montgomery (Emma Roberts), Nan (Jamie Brewer) the clairvoyant, the hemorrhage-inducing Zoe Benson (Taissa Farmiga), Queenie (Gabourney Sidibe), a descendant of Salem’s Tituba, head of the Witches Coven Myrtle Snow (Frances Conroy), Misty Day (Lily Rabe), who has the power of resurgence, and the white witch Stevie Nicks.

The school was led by Cordelia Foxx (Sarah Paulson) who was the daughter Fiona Goode (Jessica Lange), a once-in-a-generation witch who embodies the Seven Wonders of Witchcraft called Supreme, though by the end of the season it was Cordelia who ended up the Supreme. And it sees that Cordelia remains the Supreme in Apocalypse — at least for now.

“She is the Supreme for now. At the beginning of our story, that is the title she still holds. I don’t know how long that’s going to last,” Paulson teased Cordelia’s fate to FXNOW. “And enjoyment is not possible at this particular juncture in this story. She’s not running around like her mother, snorting cocaine and throwing young witches up against the wall, though she may like to be doing that.”

Were you excited to see the Coven witches return? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.