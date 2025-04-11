Companion Gets a Streaming Premiere Date (Way Sooner Than Expected)

One of the first great thrillers of 2025 is finally set to come to streaming next week. Companion, from writer-director Drew Hancock, hit theaters in late January to stellar reviews and a decent showing at the box office. Less than three months after that debut, Companion is making its streaming premiere on Max, giving fans at home the chance to check out the chilling AI horror flick.
On Friday, Max announced that Companion would be streaming exclusively on the service beginning April 18th. Additionally, the film will be put into the rotation on HBO, making its premium network premiere on Saturday, April 19th at 8pm ET.
Companion stars Sophie Thatcher, Jack Quaid, Lukas Gage, Megan Suri, Harvey Guillén, and Rupert Friend as a group of pals who go on a weekend vacation to a remote mansion. Slowly but surely, things start to spiral out of control, and the weekend because less about luxury and more about survival.
What’s New on Max?
Companion is hitting Max’s lineup next week, but the streamer has already added quite a few titles over the last several days. Below, you can check out the complete list of titles that were added to Max on April 1st.
