I Know What You Did Last Summer Making a Major Change to the Fisherman (And Fans Will Be Happy)

Get ready to meet an even deadlier Fisherman in I Know What You Did Last Summer. The revival of the horror series is mixing the old class with the new, hoping to offer fans a fresh, bold take on the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise. Filmmaker Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is behind the camera for the I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot, which finds another fisherman-clothed killer stalking our cast. The identity of this killer is being kept under wraps, but Robinson reveals some alterations are being made to differentiate our new killer from the fisherman of old.

“I can’t tell you anything about the Fisherman!” Jennifer Kaytin Robinson told Collider. “That ruins all the fun! I guess I can tell you one thing — this time, The Fisherman is a lot more brutal.”

It’s hard to think what this statement means regarding the Fisherman. The original Fisherman, Benjamin Willis (Muse Watson), was a killer who wasn’t afraid to get his hands dirty. But Robinson’s comments allude to our new Fisherman being even more deadly and brutal than their predecessor. This spells bad news for our I Know What You Did Last Summer cast members.

Speaking of the cast, I Know What You Did Last Summer includes the returning Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. as Julie James and Ray Bronson, respectively. They join series newcomers Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Jonah Hauer-King, and Tyriq Withers.

“I’ll be super honest, I had total anxiety for 48 hours before [filming] because I was like, ‘Can I do this? Am I going to pull this off?’ It’s a lot of pressure,” Hewitt told PEOPLE when the first-look photos from I Know What You Did Last Summer were released. She found it “very nerve-racking” at 46 years old to go back to a role she first played at 18, but said that the “phenomenal” younger cast members eased the transition.

“It’s for them to make it their own and for me to stand by like a proud mom and say, ‘It’s yours now, take it and run and enjoy,’” she explained. As for her reunion with Prinze, Hewitt said, “It felt like a high school reunion. It felt like that moment where you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, I have butterflies in my stomach and my heart is beating really fast because I have not seen this person in 150 years and now we’re back, here we are.’ We just had to jump right back into Julie and Ray, but when we did it felt like we had never left, honestly.”

Robinson has called the new I Know What You Did Last Summer “a really fun, popcorn summer event,” which isn’t meant to be taken seriously. Along with a more brutal Fisherman, the horror elements are “ratcheted up to a hundred in this — it’s much more brutal. There’s definitely more methodology to every kill in this movie, unlike the first, which is kind of just him stalking them and going after them. There’s not a lot of gore or blood or violence in the first one. There certainly is in this one.”

I Know What You Did Last Summer lands in theaters on July 18th. Let us know your thoughts on the movie in the comments below!