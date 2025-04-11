The Mummy Reboot Adds Three to Cast (Including Marvel’s Moon Knight Star)

Blumhouse’s bandaged baddie is building its ensemble as three additional performers join the upcoming resurrection of a classic monster franchise. Lee Cronin’s fresh take on The Mummy has expanded its lineup with a trio of actresses bringing international talent to the production. May Calamawy, best known for her breakthrough role as Scarlet Scarab alongside Oscar Isaac in Marvel’s Moon Knight series, heads the new additions. She’s joined by veteran performer Veronica Falcón, whose credits span from Ozark to Queen of the South, and Egyptian talent May Elghety, who made history as the youngest actress from her country to compete at the Cannes Film Festival. This casting news, reported by Deadline, suggests the production might be taking a more globally diverse approach to its storytelling compared to previous incarnations of the horror property.

The three actresses join previously announced cast members Jack Reynor (Midsommar) and Laia Costa (The Wheel of Time) in what’s shaping up to be an intriguing ensemble. While plot specifics remain tightly wrapped—appropriate for a mummy-themed project—filming has already commenced in Ireland and Spain under the direction of Cronin, who previously demonstrated his horror credentials with Evil Dead Rise.

This version marks a significant departure from the franchise’s usual home. Unlike previous iterations dating back to Boris Karloff’s iconic 1932 original and continuing through Brendan Fraser’s adventure-focused trilogy and Tom Cruise’s failed Dark Universe launcher, this reboot will be the first major Mummy film not distributed by Universal Pictures. Instead, New Line Cinema (a Warner Bros. subsidiary) has taken the reins, with horror powerhouses Blumhouse and James Wan’s Atomic Monster handling production duties.

Calamawy, who has also gained recognition for her role as Dena in Hulu’s Emmy-winning series Ramy, brings both Marvel credentials and dramatic experience to the project. Mexican-born Falcón brings extensive film and television experience, including appearances in The Purge franchise and Disney’s Jungle Cruise. Elghety, meanwhile, has established herself through Egyptian television series like Grand Hotel and internationally through Disney+’s Kizazi Moto.

The decision to reboot The Mummy comes after the franchise’s last theatrical outing—the 2017 Tom Cruise vehicle intended to launch Universal’s Dark Universe of interconnected monster movies—failed to resonate with audiences or critics. By enlisting rising horror talent Cronin and placing the property in the hands of Blumhouse, known for its success with reinvigorating horror franchises, this new incarnation appears to be taking a more focused genre approach rather than attempting another action-adventure blockbuster.

Fans will need to wait until April 17, 2026, for the film to be released in theaters.