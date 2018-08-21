‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ First Two Episode Titles Revealed

American Horror Story is returning to FX this fall with its biggest season yet, and the first two episode titles have found their way online, teasing a wild start to the new installment.

The new season of Ryan Murphy‘s horror anthology is titled American Horror Story: Apocalypse, and will be a crossover of the two most popular seasons of the entire series: Murder House and Coven. These new episodes titles certainly align with the theme of the upcoming season, confirming that the end times are near.

This week, SpoilerTV shared the first two episode titles of the new season. The Season 8 premiere is titled, “The End,” and the second episode is titled, “The Morning After.”

“The End” is an easy connection to the apocalypse itself, which was teased in the very first season of American Horror Story. Vivien Harmon (Connie Britton) gave birth to the Antichrist spawn at the end of the season, and it was revealed that he would grow up to bring on the end of the world. Apocalypse takes place in 2019, giving the child, Michael, a chance to grow up.

If the premiere heads straight into the end of the world, it looks like the second episode will show what happens to everyone who’s left alive. Episode two is aptly titled, “The Morning After.”

“The End” is written by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, and directed by Bradley Buecker. “The Morning After” is directed by Jennifer Lynch with a script from James Wong. Series stars Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson will each direct an episode this season as well.

Considering Apocalypse is the biggest season of American Horror Story to date, it would only be appropriate for the cast to be filled with all-stars from seasons past. Paulson and Peters will be joined by returning cast members Taissa Farmiga, Emma Roberts, Lily Rabe, Gaburey Sidibe, Frances Conroy, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Joan Collins, Denis O’Hare, Adina Porter, Dylan McDermott, and Jessica Lange.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres on Sept. 12 on FX.