‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’: Jessica Lange Returns in “Return to Murder House”

The most eagerly awaited episode of American Horror Story: Apocalypse aired tonight and in addition to taking viewers back to Murder House it also saw the return of Jessica Lange in the iconic role of Constance Langdon — a character who might just have some answers about Michael’s mysterious history.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, “Return to Murder House”, below.

After realizing that Michael (Cody Fern) has powers that are well beyond — and more sinister than — that of a warlock following his successful completion of the test of the Seven Wonders, Cordelia (Sarah Paulson) sent Madison Montgomery (Emma Roberts) and Behold Chablis (Billy Porter) to go to California and, specifically, the Murder House to find out about Michael’s past.

After performing a ritual to get the ghostly residents of the house to appear to them, Chablis and Madison wander around and encounter various ghosts — Ben Harmon (Dylan McDermott), Tate Langdon (Evan Peters) — and even encounter Billie Dean Howard (Sarah Paulson) who is decidedly not dead but a “friend” to the ghosts. However, it’s the next person they encounter that sets the tone for what’s to come: Lange’s Constance Langdon appears on the stairs and when Madison demands to know who she is, Constance, cigarette in hand, firmly announces that the Murder House is her house.

Lange’s appearance tonight marks her first return to the FX anthology series since her last appearance in Freak Show. Previously, Lange had been a series lead during the first four seasons and won two Emmy awards for her performances.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on FX.