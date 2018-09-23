‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ EP Says Crossover Will Happen “Before You Know It”

American Horror Story: Apocalypse is set to be the much-anticipated crossover between the anthology’s first season, Murder House, and its third, Coven. Yet, two episodes in, the “crossover” hasn’t really started and now one of the show’s executive producers says it’s coming and will be huge when it arrives.

Speaking with The Wrap, Tim Minear promised that the Murder House/Coven crossover is indeed coming and teased that it won’t be too much longer now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I would say that it’s going to happen before you know it, and when it happens it will snap your head around your neck,” Minear said.

It seems that whatever the crossover moment ends up being will be shocking, which is something that would hold true to form for Apocalypse thus far. While they haven’t been big official crossover moments — we’re still waiting for those Coven witches to show up after all — the show has given fans little tastes of how the series are connected. In the season premiere, “The End”, Michael Langdon (Cody Fern), the all-grown-up “demon baby” from Murder House, makes his appearance. Then, in last week’s “The Morning After”, the Rubber Man also appears something that’s a little unsettling considering that it was the Rubber Man who impregnated Vivien (Connie Britton) in Murder House, leading to the birth of Michael.

Of course, there was also a little tease of a Coven crossover in “The Morning After” as well. Stevie Nicks, who is set to appear at some point in Apocalypse, played a fictionalized version of herself in Coven and while she hasn’t been seen yet in Apocalypse, she was definitely heard. One of Nicks’ songs played during the episode.

“Well, you definitely saw a familiar non-face,” Minear said. “and I believe you heard a witch, if you didn’t see one…’Gold Dust Woman?’”

As for a real, full-on crossover, it will be interesting to see how the show lets that unfold. Apocalypse is set to be one of the series’ shortest seasons, coming in at only 10 total episodes. Here’s to hoping the Coven witches show up as teased in next week’s upcoming “Forbidden Fruit.”

Are you watching American Horror Story: Apocalypse? Let us know what you think about this season thus far in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @lifeinpolaroid !

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.