New Wednesday Casting Confirms Tim Burton Reunion From Fan-Favorite Movie

An Edward Scissorhands reunion is taking place in the second season of Wednesday. Fans finally got the first trailer for Wednesday‘s new season, giving a glimpse at the adventures awaiting Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams. Tim Burton is the executive producer and director of Wednesday, and he’s going back to a familiar face to help flesh out the cast. Variety reports Anthony Michael Hall is joining the cast of Wednesday Season 2. Hall worked with Burton on the filmmaker’s 1990 horror cult-classic, Edward Scissorhands, in the role of the movie’s central villain.

Anthony Michael Hall can be seen on Prime Video’s Reacher, as well as Netflix’s Trigger Warning movie and Halloween Kills. He also made an appearance on the 50th anniversary episode of Saturday Night Live, for which he was a cast member from 1985 to 1986. His role in Wednesday Season 2 remains a mystery for now, as well as how big a role he will have.

According to Jenna Ortega, Wednesday is taking more risks with the upcoming season, particularly in the horror category. Ortega even referenced a disturbing scene with Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) that directly references Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket. Much of this freedom can be attributed to the success that Wednesday found in Season 1, with Netflix loosening the reins a bit.

“Visually, I can say we have some of the most fun we’ve ever had,” Ortega told Collider. “It’s crazy to talk about one frame like this, but there is a frame of Pugsley rolling his eyes back with this contraption around his head—that’s all I can say— and it reminds me so much of Full Metal Jacket. It’s insane. So bizarre.”

She then highlighted the slasher-themed episode as a key element of the new season. “I just feel like there are a lot of scenes and frames, and there’s a whole episode based off of slashers, and we make a lot of horror references.” Ortega also added that the increased trust from the creative team allowed them to execute “bigger, more elaborate sequences.”

Lady Gaga is one of the bigger names recruited for Wednesday. She joins other guest stars such as Christopher Lloyd (The Addams Family), Joanna Lumley (Absolutely Fabulous), Thandiwe Newton (Westworld), Frances O’Connor (The Twelve), Haley Joel Osment (Somebody I Used to Know), Heather Matarazzo (The Princess Diaries) and Joonas Suotamo (The Acolyte).

Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega as the titular Wednesday Addams, and follows her after the family ships her off to Nevermore Academy, where parents Gomez and Morticia Addams first met and fell in love. Wednesday becomes embroiled in a plot involving a local mystery in the town, all while making new friends and harnessing her psychic abilities. Netflix is splitting Season 2 into two parts, with Part 1 releasing August 6th and Part 2 coming on September 3rd.

New cast members include Steve Buscemi (The Big Lebowski), Billie Piper (Scoop), Evie Templeton (Return to Silent Hill), Owen Painter (The Handmaid’s Tale), and Noah Taylor (Park Avenue).

