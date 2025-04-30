Charli XCX Teams With Fan-Favorite Horror Director for Surprising New Movie

Pop superstar Charli XCX is making a bold move into the world of genre filmmaking, teaming up with legendary and controversial Japanese director Takashi Miike for a new movie project, according to Variety. The multi-hyphenate music phenomenon, currently riding high on the success of her acclaimed album Brat, is set not only to star in the upcoming film but also to produce it through her recently launched Studio365 banner. This unexpected collaboration pairs one of contemporary pop music’s most forward-thinking artists with a director renowned globally for his transgressive and often brutally violent cinematic vision, exemplified by cult classics like Audition and Ichi the Killer.

Known for her innovative blend of electropop, club sounds, and hyperpop, Charli XCX has established herself as a distinct voice in modern music. Her 2024 album Brat achieved significant global success, topping charts in the UK, Australia, and Ireland, and securing her highest US debut on the Billboard 200 at number three. The album earned universal critical acclaim, boasting a Metacritic score of 95/100, generated massive cultural buzz often referred to as “Brat Summer”, and collected multiple Grammy Awards. Given the momentum of Charli XCX’s musical career, her move into film production is particularly noteworthy.

The film project with Miike marks her second film announced under the Studio365 production banner. Her first is The Moment, an A24 film currently shooting in the UK. Described as a mockumentary following a pop star preparing for her first arena tour, The Moment is directed by frequent Charli XCX music video collaborator Aidan Zamiri. Tackling projects with both A24 and Takashi Miike signals a clear intent to engage with distinctive and challenging material as a producer. The screenplay for the Miike-Charli XCX project is handled by Ross Evans. Evans’ most prominent credit to date is the script How to Save a Marriage, which Variety reported is in development at Sony with Robert Pattinson attached to produce. As expected with an early announcement, specific plot details for this new film remain undisclosed.

Will Charli XCX and Takashi Miike Movie Be Horror?

Image courtesy of Omega Project

Takashi Miike’s involvement with Charli XCX guarantees attention due to his formidable reputation, which was mainly built on films that pushed the boundaries of violence and taste. Audition became infamous for its slow-burn narrative that shifts dramatically into scenes of graphic torture in its final act, sparking debate while earning critical respect. Similarly, Ichi the Killer, adapted from a manga, gained notoriety for its extreme, highly stylized gore and depictions of sadomasochism, leading to censorship and bans in some territories. These films cemented Miike’s international image as a cinematic provocateur.

While Takashi Miike is heavily associated with shocking horror and extreme violence, particularly in the West, assuming this new project must fall squarely into that genre might be premature. Miike is famously prolific, with a filmography exceeding 100 films, and his work spans a far wider spectrum than his most notorious titles suggest. Beyond Audition and Ichi, Miike’s diverse credits include the critically acclaimed samurai epic 13 Assassins, the bizarre musical-horror-comedy hybrid The Happiness of the Katakuris, and faithful live-action adaptations of popular video games like Ace Attorney. He has even directed lighthearted children’s films such as Ninja Kids!!! and The Great Yokai War.

This vast and varied output proves Miike is far from a one-trick pony. Labeling him simply as a “horror director,” while understandable based on his most exported works, fails to capture the breadth and unpredictability of his career. He frequently mixes tones and genres within single films, creating unique and often startling cinematic experiences. Charli XCX herself is known for pushing boundaries within pop music, experimenting with different sounds and aesthetics. This shared tendency towards challenging norms, albeit in different creative fields, might be the true foundation of this surprising partnership.

