Billie Lourd Returning to ‘American Horror Story’ for New Season

A familiar face will be returning to American Horror Story for Season Eight, with Billie Lourd officially reuniting with creator Ryan Murphy for another season of terror. Lourd joins the previously announced Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, and Joan Collins.

Details about Lourd’s character have yet to be revealed, though the new season is rumored to be titled “Radioactive.” Murphy did confirm that the new season would be set roughly 18 months into the future and that this season would be less grounded in reality.

“It’s not necessarily as real and grounded as the past season,” Murphy explained at a For Your Consideration event earlier this year. “We’re sort of getting back to Asylum, and Coven. That’s the tone of it.”

Also returning to the ensemble are Denis O’Hare, Adina Porter, and Dylan McDermott, who has been absent from the series since the second season.

Each season follows a different theme, allowing actors to return season after season to play different characters. Murphy’s comments at the event seem to tease that, once you’re involved with the series, it’s hard to stay away.

“One of the great joys of my life is doing this show. I love this show so much,” Murphy confirmed. “This great group of actors who come together and get to know each other, and trust each other, and go to places…I just love the ability to reach out to people who I love, love, love, and say, ‘Hey would you like to come play in our sandbox?’”

While the cast might enjoy working together, the subject matter of each season isn’t exactly light-hearted. Due to how emotionally exhausting Peters’ role was in Season Seven, entitled ‘Cult,’ Murphy revealed he’d give the actor a break in the new season.

“The funny thing is, we shot ‘Cult’ and it was very taxing on Evan, and around Thanksgiving, I was talking to Evan and he said, ‘You know this show is so hard, it’s so difficult to do,’” Murphy expressed before addressing Peters. “So your part this year is a comedic part, you are comedic and you play a hairstylist.”

Season Eight is set to begin shooting next month and will likely premiere on FX this fall.

