Owners of ‘American Horror Story’s “Murder House” Suing Previous Owners Over Intrusive Fans

While some homeowners may find it an honor to move into an iconic abode, if you unknowingly reside in a famous location, you can get irritated with visitors quite quickly. Dr. Ernst von Schwarz and Angela Oakenfold moved into the home featured in the first season of American Horror Story and, due to intrusive fans regularly appearing and sometimes attempting to break in, are suing the real estate agency who brokered the deal for not alerting them to the house being a landmark in the popular series.

The owners purchased the house in 2015 and in the years since, have regularly had to deal with fans of the series loitering around their property for photos, suspiciously driving by and multiple break-in attempts. The couple claims that incidents began happening immediately after moving in and these break-ins happen “weekly.”

“A week before I first visited them [to work on the case], they had been awakened by the sound of glass breaking — someone came in through the window in the kitchen,” the couple’s attorney, Doug Vanderpool, revealed.

The timing of the lawsuit comes after having a baby, hoping to ensure the criminal activity can be put to an end.

The amount in damages has yet to be disclosed by the couple, but the deal for the unit was over $3 million. The couple is suing the real estate agency who brokered the deal for not disclosing the famous location’s connection to the macabre series. Additionally, the seller and brokers claimed that there were no nuisances to disclose and never followed through on repairs that were reportedly agreed upon.

Yet another interesting detail in the situation is the couple claims the house is haunted by the spirits of two ghosts, with the haunting not being a factor in the lawsuit.

The owners of this “Murder House” aren’t the only homeowners hoping to distance themselves from a popular series, as Walter White’s home in Albuquerque, New Mexico from the show Breaking Bad recently installed a six-foot-tall fence to prevent tourists from snapping photos. Understandably, the owners of the home from the AMC series grew frustrated with fans throwing pizzas on their roof, made famous from a scene in the popular drama.

The next season of American Horror Story will land on FX this fall.

