New ‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Teaser, Poster and Characters Revealed

The upcoming season of American Horror Story looks to be the most ambitious yet, as it’s taking its terrors to a seemingly global scale with the “Apocalypse” storyline. A new teaser and poster for the series have debuted, while creator Ryan Murphy confirmed on Twitter that Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy and Stevie Nicks will all be featured in the new season, which premieres on Sept. 12.

The series typically features an all-new storyline each season, though Season Eight will be bringing back beloved characters from its most popular storylines, Season One’s Murder House and Season Three’s Coven.

In addition to the above talent, this new season will also see the returns of Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner and Joan Collins. Also returning to the ensemble are Denis O’Hare, Adina Porter and Dylan McDermott, who has been absent from the series since the second season.

One of the most exciting additions to the upcoming season is Jessica Lange, who was an integral part of the series early on and established the series as a compelling piece of drama that could attract top talent, as opposed to merely offering audiences cheap thrills and violence.

Many of the cast members return year after year, with both Paulson and Peters having starred in the series since its inception. The collaborative process is clearly important to the talent, with Murphy also having noted that these working relationships are one of the most fulfilling elements of the series.

“One of the great joys of my life is doing this show. I love this show so much,” Murphy revealed at a press event earlier this year. “This great group of actors who come together and get to know each other, and trust each other, and go to places…I just love the ability to reach out to people who I love, love, love, and say, ‘Hey would you like to come play in our sandbox?’”

Murder House depicted a family moving into a haunted mansion in Los Angeles, California which resulted in a series of horrifying and supernatural events unfolding. Coven focused on a girl moving to a boarding school so she could be around other individuals who had powerful control over witchcraft. How these two storylines will intertwine in the new season is yet to be discovered.

Tune in for the premiere of American Horror Story on Sept. 12.

