FX Boss on Possibility of American Horror Story Season 11

Even before American Horror Story‘s eighth season — Apocalypse — premiered, FX renewed the horror anthology series for a tenth season. Season 9 had been included in the Season 8 renewal at the time, the whole situation meant fans would have at least three more cycles of scares, horror, and story to dive into. Now that Season 9 — 1984 — is just over a month away, though, some are already asking about the possibility of a Season 11 and it appears that’s up to series co-creator Ryan Murphy.

Speaking with The Wrap at the Television Critics Association press tour on Tuesday, FX Networks and FX Productions CEO John Landgraf said he didn’t know if a Season 11 is coming — Murphy’s overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television ended last year with Murphy signing on with Netflix — but said it’s up to Murphy, ultimately.

“It really is up to Ryan,” Landgraf said. “He works with Tim Minear and Brad Falchuk. He is just kind of a crazy, generative genius. I’ve been doing this along time, it’s unique to me how much stuff comes out of that guy’s fertile imagination. I got to imagine that there comes a moment in time where he’s gonna go to the well and it’s gonna be dry. So far that hasn’t happened.”

Given the amount of projects Murphy has going at any given time, that’s a very true statement, but Landgraf also noted that when it’s the final call for American Horror Story, that will be Murphy’s decision — and that he doesn’t think Murphy has fully explored Season 9 just yet, much less had an idea for Season 10.

“The thing about Ryan that is so interesting to me… I’m a planner and he is a man of emotion and spontaneity,” Landgraf said. “He gets these inspirations, and when he gets them, he goes. The truth is, I would really be surprised if Ryan had an idea at the moment for the 10th episode of [Season 9]. If he has it, he hasn’t shared it with me. I’m methodical and he’s unbelievably rigorous in what he does. He’s a person of impulse.”

American Horror Story: 1984, featuring Emma Roberts, Leslie Grossman, Cody Fern, John Carroll Lynch, and Billie Lourd, Matthew Morrison, Angelica Ross, DeRon Horton, and Gus Kenworth, will premiere on Wednesday, September 18th on FX.