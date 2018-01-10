‘American Horror Story’ Season 8 Will Feature Sarah Paulson Wearing Dental Appliances

American Horror Story‘s upcoming Season 8 is shaping up to be completely unlike seasons before it.

Series co-creator Ryan Murphy has revealed that the horror anthology series’ long-time star Sarah Poulson would have a very distinctive look this go around as well. Murphy told EW that this new look would have quite a bit to do with her teeth.

“Sarah Paulson is very excited about the dental appliances she will be wearing on the show,” Murphy said.

What, specifically, those “dental appliances” are and what they will look like is anyone’s guess, though the show’s setting may have more than a little influence over it. Murphy revealed at the Television Critics Association’s press tour last week that Season 8 will take place in the future

“It takes place in the future,” Murphy said. “It’s still topical, but [set in] the future, which I’ve never done… I think people will like it. It’s different from what we’ve done before.”

While a trip into the future may be something the show has never done before, it has played with time in previous seasons. Most of the show’s first seven seasons have taken place in a contemporary timeline with the occasional flashback to specific time periods, but Season 4 “Freak Show,” was set in a 1950s circus.

As for Paulson, taking on a new and presumably terrifying dental look won’t be too much of a departure. Paulson, who has appeared in every season of the series, has been through many transformations in appearance. One of her perhaps most notable ones was for “Freak Show” where she portrayed conjoined twins Bette and Dot Tattler.

Season 8 of American Horror Story is set to debut on FX this fall.