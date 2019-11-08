Amityville Horror Prequel Reveals Sales Art

In the decades since Ronald Joseph DeFeo Jr. killed his father, mother, two brothers, and two sisters in their Long Island, New York home in 1974, Hollywood has found new ways to bring the tragedy to life, with the latest attempt being the film Amityville 1974, which just earned sales art. As revealed by Bloody Disgusting, this artwork isn’t an official poster for the film, as it has yet to begin production, but is meant to build excitement about the endeavor. Check out the poster for the prequel to the original The Amityville Horror and stay tuned for details on the project.

As opposed to delivering audiences another story of the Lutz family, who moved into the house and reported a series of supernatural events, the new prequel’s focus shifts back to the traumatic murders that reputedly set the supernatural stage for the nation’s most notorious haunted-house legend.

“This is a story that takes its jumping-off point from the true facts surrounding the Defeo tragedy,” director Casey La Scala shared. “But also focuses on the human drama that took place inside a family as they were relentlessly stalked by a terrifying evil.”

Between sequels to the original narrative, standalone films, and even documentaries, the true events have inspired nearly two dozen films. Earlier this year, The Amityville Murders debuted, which also depicted the “true life” events that occurred leading up to that fateful night in 1974.

“We are beyond thrilled to introduce Amityville 1974,” producer Jeff Bowler said. “Casey has a truly unique and terrifying vision for the fright franchise and audiences will experience horror like never before with this film.”

Despite “Amityville” being a well-known location in the world of horror, the truth behind the events might not be as otherworldly as films would lead us to believe. While there’s no debating that the murders happened, the various claims about the supernatural events that occurred afterwards are unconfirmed.

On the more mundane side of reports, the family reported often waking up at 3:15 AM (the time at which DeFeo murdered his family), massive amounts of flies swarmed the house, cold spots, strange smells, and the discovery of a hidden room that did not appear on the blueprints that made their dog anxious. On the more extreme end of experiences, the five-year-old Missy Lutz claimed to have befriended a demonic pig monster, mother Kathy Lutz claimed to see demons in the fireplace, and Kathy also felt “embraced” by an unseen love while she was asleep.

Stay tuned for details on Amityville 1974.

