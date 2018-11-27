‘Annabelle 3’ Gets Official Synopsis

Details about the upcoming Annabelle 3 have been teased since the project was officially announced earlier this year, with the sequel finally earning an official synopsis from Warner Bros. Check out the synopsis for the film below before it lands in theaters on July 3, 2019.

Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her “safely” behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest’s holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target—the Warrens’ ten-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends.

The new Annabelle film was written and will be directed by Gary Dauberman, who wrote The Conjuring 2 and The Nun. This official synopsis confirms details the filmmaker shared earlier this year about how this new film will be different from other films in the franchise.

“It’s what happens when Annabelle comes into the artifact room. Much like Swamp Thing, what happens when Annabelle comes into the artifact room and how she affects her environment,” Dauberman shared with SlashFilm.

At this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, franchise creator James Wan offered a light-hearted comparison to how the narrative would unfold.

“Annabelle basically activates all the other haunted artifacts in that room,” Wan revealed. “So, it’s basically A Night at the Museum, with Annabelle!”

Dauberman, who was also in attendance at the convention, then noted, “Of course, it turns out she can also wreak havoc there. And she really awakens the evil within that room and they target the Warrens’ 10-year-old daughter, Judy. So, that’s the set-up.”

The new film stars Madison Iseman, McKenna Grace, and Katie Sarife, as well as Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. This marks the first time Wilson and Farmiga have starred in a spin-off of The Conjuring franchise, though they will only be appearing in supporting roles. Wilson and Farmiga will return to the narrative that kicked off the shared universe of horror films with The Conjuring 3, to be directed by The Curse of La Llorona director Michael Chavez.

Annabelle 3 hits theaters on July 3, 2019 while The Conjuring 3 does not yet have a release date.

[H/T JoBlo]