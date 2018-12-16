‘Annabelle 3’ Wraps Filming

The creepy doll with a heart of darkness returns next year, and The Conjuring franchise might have another hit on their hands.

Filming on Annabelle 3 has apparently wrapped, bringing production to a close as the film gears up for its release next year. The post includes a photo of a production slate, with the phrase “that’s a wrap” scribbled across the face.

Filming is officially done on #Annabelle3. See you in theaters next summer. pic.twitter.com/kOTdFGHBro — The Conjuring Universe (@ConjuringFilms) December 15, 2018

Little is known about the new film, except that The Conjuring mainstays Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are likely to reprise their roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren for this installment. This would mark the characters’ first appearance in a spinoff movie, further tightening the bonds of the shared horror universe.

It makes sense that the film would bring back the main characters from The Conjuring series, considering it takes place in their room housing bizarre collection of demonic and possessed artifacts.

According to the film’s writer and director Gary Dauberman, the movie will be a horror take on A Night at the Museum, set in the Warrens’ house.

“It really picks up with the Warrens bringing Annabelle to the place where it can really no longer wreak havoc, which is their artifact room,” Dauberman said in an interview with Slash Film. “But, of course, it turns out she can also wreak havoc there. And she really awakens the evil within that room and they target the Warrens’ 10-year-old daughter, Judy. So, that’s the set-up.”

The second film in the series jumped back in time to show the creation of the doll in the aptly titled Annabelle: Creation. It’s surprising that this one will take place after the events of The Conjuring.

The film’s official synopsis, released a few weeks ago, sheds more light on what fans can expect when the film hits theaters:

“Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her “safely” behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest’s holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target—the Warrens’ ten-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends.”

Annabelle is scheduled to premiere in theaters on July 3, 2019.