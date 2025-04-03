Tremors Star Kevin Bacon Still Wants to Revive Series (Even After Scrapped TV Reboot)

Play video

Kevin Bacon’s Tremors didn’t entirely take the world by storm when it was released in theaters back in 1990, but even the actor knows the storytelling potential of a world where massive, underground worms occasionally attack communities, recently confirming he still wants to revive his Valentine McKee. The actor did previously get to briefly return to the role, as he filmed a pilot for a Tremors TV series, but with SYFY opting not to move forward on the project, this pilot has never seen the light of day. As fans wait for a possible Tremors revival, they can see Bacon in The Bondsman, which premiered on Prime Video on April 3rd.

Given that The Bondsman features characters being revived from beyond the grave, when asked about former characters he’d like to personally revive, Bacon confirmed to ComicBook, “It would be Valentine McKee from Tremors. I’ve always felt like, where we left that character, after having gone through this extraordinary … It’s such an ordinary man going through such an extraordinary situation. Actually, not unlike The Bondsman in that way. I just want to see what happened 25-30 years later to this guy and where he would have ended up.”

This isn’t the first time Bacon has expressed his interest in reviving the character, as he shared back in 2021 not only that it’s the only character he wanted to explore a sequel with, but it’s the only movie of his he has even watched multiple times.

“It was one film of mine that I wanted to revisit that character. I don’t look back at all,” Bacon revealed to Esquire. “In fact, Tremors is the only movie of mine that I have rewatched since it’s come out.”

Much like how audiences are perplexed that Bacon hasn’t been able to officially revive the character, Bacon himself also can’t quite understand why a studio or network hasn’t made that hope a reality.

“We made an excellent pilot outside of Albuquerque, recreated the town, had a really great cast, director, and writer and to this day I still don’t understand why they didn’t want to move forward with it,” Bacon shared with Dread Central back in 2020. “It’s a real head-scratcher for me. If I honestly thought the pilot was sh-t then I’d say we just didn’t crack it but it was cool, and that’s a really hard balance to get, between funny and scary, as you know, that’s the sweet spot. Tremors was good at that, as were Shaun of the Dead and Get Out. But yeah, it was for a series, not a TV movie.”

Even without Bacon, the franchise went on to earn six sequels and also a TV series in the early 2000s. As fans wait for updates on a possible Tremors revival, they can catch Bacon in The Bondsman.

The Bondsman is described, “Kevin Bacon stars as Hub Halloran, a murdered bounty hunter who’s back from the dead after being resurrected by the Devil to trap and send back demons that have escaped from the prison of Hell. By chasing down those demons with the help and hindrance of his estranged family, Hub learns how his own sins got his soul condemned — which pushes him to seek a second chance at life, love, and country music.”

The series also stars Jennifer Nettles (The Righteous Gemstones, The Exorcist), Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, Justified), Beth Grant (No Country for Old Men, Donnie Darko), Maxwell Jenkins (Arcadian, Lost in Space), and Jolene Purdy (The White Lotus, Orange is the New Black).

The Bondsman is now streaming on Prime Video. Stay tuned for updates on the possible future of the Tremors franchise.

