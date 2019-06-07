Annabelle Comes Home Featurette Explores the Film’s Real-Life Inspiration

The Conjuring debuted in 2013 and quickly became a huge hit, not only because of director James Wan’s inventive filmmaking and stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga’s compelling performances, but also because the narrative was based on the real-life investigations by Ed and Lorraine Warren. The film inspired a sequel, spinoffs, and sequels to those spinoffs, demonstrating the effectiveness of the narrative and the many fascinating adventures of the demonologists, the latest of which is the upcoming Annabelle Comes Home. The new film focuses on otherworldly forces targetting the Warrens’ daughter Judy, whose experiences are discussed in the all-new featurette above.

In the new film, determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her “safely” behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest’s holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target—the Warrens’ ten-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends.

The narrative is a much more dramatized version of what Judy herself experienced, noting in the video that she spent more of her time trying to pretend that the doll didn’t exist than have any physical encounters with it.

Annabelle debuted in the opening scenes of The Conjuring, with her creepy visage being one of the standout elements of the narrative. She was then given her own spinoff film, leading to a prequel, with Annabelle Comes Home jumping forward to her time contained in the Warrens’ home. Writer/director Gary Dauberman previously confirmed that the new film will not only tell more about the doll itself, but expand the world to include more about the Warrens, with Wilson and Farmiga appearing in the adventure.

“It definitely ties into the larger continuity,” Dauberman explained to ComicBook.com. “You know, [prequel] Annabelle: Creation really focused on sort of the origin, the creation of the doll. In this one I really wanted to, sort of, I wanted to dig into the Warren’s a little bit. It’s nice to see them not talking about, just for a minute, not talking about paranormal investigation or something. Just be two people who are married, in a relationship. He’s got terrible sense of direction. Just things like that.”

Fans can check out Annabelle Comes Home when it lands in theaters on June 26th.

