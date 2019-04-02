New ‘Annabelle Comes Home’ Poster Takes You to the Heart of ‘The Conjuring’ Universe

In 2013, James Wan delivered audiences The Conjuring, offering audiences a terrifying tale of a pair of paranormal researchers coming to the aid of a family who believed evil spirits resided in their home. Based on the real-life experiences of Ed and Lorraine Warren, the success of the film and the numerous encounters the married couple had led to the creation of a shared universe of films, the latest entry of which is Annabelle Comes Home. While other spinoffs have explored the further reaches of the supernatural, this new film takes the terror directly into the Warrens’ home, as teased in the film’s official poster.

Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her “safely” behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest’s holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target—the Warrens’ 10-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends.

Gary Dauberman co-wrote the film’s script with James Wan, with Dauberman making his directorial debut with the new chapter in the franchise. Annabelle Comes Home stars Mckenna Grace, Madison Iseman, and Katie Sarife, with Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga returning as Ed and Lorraine Warren.

The last entry in the proper Conjuring series was The Conjuring 2 in 2016, with 2017 giving us Annabelle: Creation and 2018 delivering The Nun. Wan previously mentioned that this film will feel much more familiar to the proper narrative than the spinoffs.

“I think by the very nature of Patrick [Wilson] and Vera [Farmiga] being in it, I would say somewhat, yes, because in Annabelle 3 the doll comes back to the Warrens’ home,” Wan shared with Bloody Disgusting. “It finally comes to the Warrens’ home so by the very nature of it actually being in the home and the story takes place in the Warrens’ home, it feels more like a Conjuring film in that respect.”

The demonic doll debuted in the opening scenes of the first movie, with that film’s conclusion depicting that the possessed toy had been safely encased in the Warrens’ home. After six years of waiting to see if the doll’s deeds had concluded in the 2013 film, Annabelle Comes Home might finally give us our answer.

Annabelle Comes Home hits theaters on June 28th.

