Vera Farmiga Escorts the Creepy Doll in New Annabelle Comes Home Photo

Vera Farmiga debuted as Lorraine Warren in 2013’s The Conjuring, portraying the real-life paranormal investigator who, along with her husband Ed (Patrick Wilson), attempted to rid an evil spirit from a family’s home. More than just an effective tale of terror, what really resonated with audiences was the chemistry between Farmiga and Wilson, leading to The Conjuring 2 depicting the Warrens’ further adventures. Spinoffs from the original narrative land in theaters each year, with this summer’s Annabelle Comes Home marking the third chapter in the spinoff series. Notably, the sequel also features the return of Farmiga and Wilson, who have been absent from the shared franchise for three years.

Entertainment Weekly debuted an all-new look at the upcoming film, while also offering new details about the sequel.

“I do love playing this character, I really do,” Farmiga admitted. “To be honest with you, in this climate of dissension and rancor and division, I love exhibiting [Ed and Lorraine’s] unity and their closeness and their togetherness. It’s something special for me.”

Fans would likely agree with these comments, as many other horror film franchises focus on a killer who finds new victims with every new venture. The Conjuring, however, focused on the connection between the Warrens, allowing them to explore new supernatural stories.

The Annabelle doll first debuted in the original Conjuring, appearing as a conduit for an evil spirit. The Warrens took the doll to their home for safekeeping, which was full of a number of creepy artifacts. While other spinoff films have explored horrors around the world, director Gary Dauberman detailed his inspiration for bringing the movie back into the Warrens’ home.

“I was over in Romania for The Nun, and just being away from my family and stuff made me very homesick,” Dauberman confessed. “I was like, ‘Man, I want to go home, and it would be nice on this one to bring the franchise back home, literally, into the Warrens’ house.’ So I was excited to do that. While The Nun is this sort of men-on-a-mission movie, on this one I wanted to go back to a little bit more of a traditional haunted house, but different, because the house is the Warrens’, which is so unique and unusual. It feels like some kind of ticking time bomb.”

Annabelle Comes Home hits theaters on June 28th and The Conjuring 3 opens on September 11, 2020.

