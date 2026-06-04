Sequel to 2022’s Survival Horror Hit Reveals First Look – Watch The Fall 2: Deadpoint Trailer Now

Fall, a lowkey hit horror movie from 2022, is getting a sequel this year – and there’s now a trailer for it. The survival thriller was a modest box office hit four years ago, earning $21 million on a budget of just $3m. Starring Grace Caroline Currey and Virginia Gardner, it follows a pair of friends – Becky and Shiloh – who decide to climb a 2,000 foot high decommissioned TV tower in the middle of the desert, because what could possibly go wrong with that? As it turns out, just about everything.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The pair inevitably get stranded on a tiny platform at the very top of the tower, with the corroding ladders breaking off, their supplies falling, and their cell phones not working. Ultimately, though Becky makes it out alive, Shiloh does not – and that leads us into the sequel. Directed by Peter & Michael Spierig (original director Scott Mann co-wrote the screenplay alongside Jonathan Frank), Fall 2: Deadpoint will once again feature a horrifying climb that’ll make you feel sick. If you’re scared of heights, you might not want to watch this. Otherwise, check out the trailer below:

Play video

The first footage introduces the new characters who’ll lead the movie: Harriet Slater as Jax and Arsema Thomas as Luce. They’re taking on a plank walk on Mount Kwan in Thailand, when a rockslide leaves them in dire trouble. Though the characters are new, there is a connection to the original movie, as Jax is the older sister of Shiloh, and this is done as a tribute to her. If someone I cared about died in a climbing accident, it’s probably not something I’d sign up for, but everyone has their own way of dealing with grief.

Will Fall 2 Repeat The First Movie’s Success?

Image via Lionsgate

While its box office was solid, it was really when it went to streaming that Fall became a genuine hit – and a viral one at that. Clips from the movie regularly get shared online, including a standout eight-minute sequence from the movie that Netflix posted to TikTok, which does the rounds every so often:

@netflix Two friends fight to survive against punishing odds after a daring climb up a radio tower in the desert leaves them trapped 2,000 feet in the air. Fall, is now playing on Netflix. ♬ original sound – Netflix – Netflix

Repeating the success of a viral horror movie isn’t easy – look at the box office failure of M3GAN 2.0 as an example of that – but the smaller scale of this should make that task a lot easier to accomplish. And if the trailer is anything to go by, this looks like it’ll be every bit as difficult to watch, and that’s of course the point. This is supposed to make you uncomfortable and squeamish, and the first footage very clearly sells that as being the experience you’re in for.

Fall 2 will be released on September 2, 2026. A third movie is already in development.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!