Interview With the Vampire Gets New Trailer

The stories of Anne Rice are some of the most seminal in the vampire genre, which makes the upcoming adaptation of her Interview with the Vampire on AMC one of the more anticipated horror series of the fall season, with the network having released an all-new trailer for the adventure. With the original The Walking Dead series set to conclude later this year, the worlds of Anne Rice are set to become a major franchise at the network, as Interview with the Vampire is only one of many titles the network is adapting into series. Check out the new trailer for Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire below before it premieres on October 2nd on AMC and AMC+.

A sensuous, contemporary reinvention of Anne Rice's revolutionary gothic novel, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), and Claudia's (Bailey Bass) epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Chafing at the limitations of life as a Black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist the rakish Lestat de Lioncourt's offer of the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion. But Louis's intoxicating new powers come with a violent price, and the introduction of Lestat's newest fledgling, the child vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement.

The story was first adapted back in the '90s with Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, and Christian Slater, becoming a beloved film among genre enthusiasts. However, with that film being adapted while Rice was still releasing stories about the characters, star of the new series Sam Reid previously noted that being able to draw from all 13 books in the series presents a unique storytelling opportunity.

"What we do in this version of Interview with the Vampire is look at an entire series of books," Reid shared during a Television Critics Association event this summer. "When that film came out, Rice was still writing them, so they didn't have perspective of the entire work. And now we do have that perspective. And so, when we're looking at character arcs, we're looking at a much broader scale. So, it is a different feeling than a 90-minute film."

Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire premieres on October 2nd on AMC and AMC+.

