M. Knight Shyamalan’s Apple+ Series Servant Gets November Release Date

Servant, the upcoming Apple TV+ series from M. Night Shyamalan, has a release date. At New York Comic Con, Apple announced that Servant will debut on Apple TV+ on November 28th. Apple describes Servant as “a new psychological thriller from M. Night Shyamalan,” that “follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.” The series stars Toby Kebbell, Lauren Ambrose, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grill. The series is written by creator Tony Basgallop, who executive produces alongside Shyamalan.

Apple also revealed a new Servant trailer to NYCC attendees. The trailer reveals that a nanny is hired to take care of a child named Jericho. But Jericho is a doll that the mother user to cope after a tragedy. The nanny takes care of Jericho as if it were a living child, but the trailer suggests not everything is at it seems.

Servant‘s first season is planned as 10 30-minute episodes. Shyamalan will direct the first episode.

Apple announced earlier this month that Apple TV+ will launch on November 1st. It will cost $4.99 per month. Buying an Apple device such as an iPhone, iPad, or MacBook will score a free year of Apple TV+. Other original shows coming to the new streaming television service include Jason Momoa’s See, The Morning Show, Dickinson, For All Mankind, Helpsters, Snoopy in Space, Ghostwriter, The Elephant Queen, Servant, Truth Be Told, Little America, The Banker, and Hala.

Shyamalan also revealed recently that he’s working on two new movies for Universal Pictures. “M. Night Shyamalan continues to create exciting, highly original stories that keep global audiences on the edge of their seats,” Universal Studios president Peter Cramer said in a statement. “There is no one like him: he is a master filmmaker working at the height of his powers, and we are honored that he has once again chosen Universal to be the home for his next two incredible projects.”

“There are wonderful studios out there, but Universal has made it a mandate to release original films,” Shyamalan said. “They are the best at finding an audience for new stories with unexpected tones. I believe original films are crucial to the longevity of the theatrical experience. I am so excited to be working with them again and bringing new stories to the movie screen for years to come.”

