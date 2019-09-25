James Wan Shares Photo to Celebrate Start of Production on New Horror Film, Reveals Title

Whether you know him from his horror films, the Fast and the Furious franchise, or Aquaman, James Wan has become one of the most beloved directors currently working today. Thankfully, we now have new details surrounding his tenth feature film, a new horror film for New Line called Malignant. On Tuesday, Wan took to Instagram to share the clapboard for the film, as well as to confirm the project’s title. In the caption, Wan revealed in the caption that the film began principal photography today.

While Wan is lined up to direct Aquaman 2, which is expected to be released in 2022, the director had previously been pretty upfront about returning to the horror world soon.

“It won’t be Aquaman 2 just yet,” Wan said of his next project in an interview earlier this year. “I have something else I’m cooking up; I’m not ready to share just yet.”

Malignant was announced without a title or plot earlier this summer, along with the news that Wan would co-write the script with Ingrid Bisu. Wan will also co-produce the project, alongside his Atomic Monster partner Michael Clear.

While it’s still unclear exactly what story Malignant will tell, the notion that Wan will be crafting a new sort of fictional world is certainly exciting.

“I mean, liking the people I work with goes a long way,” Wan said in an interview late last year. “That was the reason why I came back when I did Insidious 2. But it’s a weird one for me, because I actually don’t know what I want to do next for the first time in my career. I felt like Aquaman ticked a lot of boxes for me. I want to do another action movie after Furious 7, I wanted to do a world creation film, and I wanted to do a superhero movie, and Aquaman literally ticked all of those boxes for me. And so right now, I’m in that sort of place of like do I kind of go back and do a smaller movie maybe as my next one, something a bit more intimate. Or if I can do a personal movie, but maybe it’s on a bigger scale. I’m not sure at this point.”

