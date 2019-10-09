Nickelodeon Debuts First Episode of Are You Afraid of the Dark? Reboot Online

The first episodes of Nickelodeon’s Are You Afraid of the Dark? reboot debuted earlier this week at Beyond Fest, making those not in attendance envious that they had to wait longer to check out the series, though Nickelodeon has eased the blow slightly by debuting the first episode of the series on YouTube. The episode wasn’t set to premiere until October 11th and, while it will still air on Nickelodeon, fans can witness the first adventure unfold on the NickRewind YouTube page, possibly to get us even more excited about the miniseries. You can watch the episode above and check out its TV premiere on October 11th on Nickelodeon.

Through its three hour-long episodes, the series introduces an entirely new Midnight Society group of kids who tell a terrifying tale about the Carnival of Doom, only to have the events of the story come to life.

The new members of the Midnight Society are: Gavin, played by Sam Ashe Arnold (Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.); Akiko, played by Miya Cech (Rim of the World, Always Be My Maybe); Louise, played by Tamara Smart (Artemis Fowl, The Worst Witch); Graham, played by Jeremy Taylor (IT, Goosebumps 2:Haunted Halloween); and Rachel, played by Lyliana Wray (Top Gun: Maverick, Black-ish). The Carnival of Doom’s ringmaster, Mr. Tophat, is played by Rafael Casal (Blindspotting).

The Are You Afraid of the Dark? limited series is produced by ACE Entertainment (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, The Perfect Date) with ACE founder Matt Kaplan and Spencer Berman serving as executive producers. The series is written by BenDavid Grabinski (Skiptrace) and directed by Dean Israelite (Power Rangers movie, Project Almanac), both of whom will also executive produce.

Inspired by the classic art of storytelling, Nickelodeon‘s original Are You Afraid of the Dark? series ran from 1992-1996 and 1999-2000 and broke the mold by exploring a whole new genre of entertainment. One of the network’s most iconic series from the ’90s, Are You Afraid of the Dark? delivered riveting stories of horror to young audiences, all from a kid’s perspective. Are You Afraid of the Dark? was created by D.J. MacHale and Ned Kandel.

Following the series premiere on October 11th, new episodes of the series will air on October 18th and October 25th.

