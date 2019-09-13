Are You Afraid Of The Dark? Trailer Teaser Released

Nickelodeon is bringing back a fan-favorite series from its catalog in Are You Afraid of the Dark? and they’ve just released a brand new teaser for it. The brief clip is actually teasing the full trailer for the upcoming three-episode series, which will drop officially at midnight est tonight. The clip gives us quick glimpses of the Carnival of Doom and plenty of spine-tingling figures that pop in and out of the shadows, and we can’t wait to see the full trailer and get a real sense of what is in store for fans when the show hits later this year. You can check out the full teaser in the video above.

Fans will remember the Midnight Society’s previous adventures in the original Are You Afraid of the Dark? which ran from 1992 to 2000. At the time it was one of the premiere titles under Nickelodeon‘s SNICK lineup, and the show’s tales of horror were aimed at younger audiences. This new take on the show will do something similar, though in smaller episode format.

If it goes well though you can definitely expect this crew to return sooner than later.

Get ready to face your fears. The #AreYouAfraidOfTheDark trailer drops at midnight ET. pic.twitter.com/kM3MW74zBF — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) September 12, 2019

The new Midnight Society lineup consists of: Gavin, played by Sam Ashe Arnold (Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.); Akiko, played by Miya Cech (Rim of the World, Always Be My Maybe); Louise, played by Tamara Smart (Artemis Fowl, The Worst Witch); Graham, played by Jeremy Taylor (IT, Goosebumps 2:Haunted Halloween); and Rachel, played by Lyliana Wray (Top Gun: Maverick, Black-ish). The Carnival of Doom’s ringmaster, Mr. Tophat, is played by Rafael Casal (Blindspotting

The Are You Afraid of the Dark? limited series is produced by ACE Entertainment (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, The Perfect Date) with ACE founder Matt Kaplan and Spencer Berman serving as executive producers. The series is written by BenDavid Grabinski (Skiptrace) and directed by Dean Israelite (Power Rangers movie, Project Almanac), both of whom will also executive produce.

Are You Afraid of the Dark? hits later this year. Are you excited for the new show? Let s know in the comments!