Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder Explains Why SPOILER Are Immune to the Zombie Virus

Netflix is hoping to build a franchise out of Zack Snyder‘s upcoming zombie film, Army of the Dead, in which audiences are going to get a Vegas heist, intelligent zombies, and a zombie virus that spreads from humans to animals and back again. The only ones who can’t get it? Birds. Why not? Well…science, that’s why. During a Q&A with Netflix in support of the trailer, which was released earlier today, the filmmaker addressed the idea that there are going to be certain species immune from the contagion — probably for the better, considering how hard it would be to avoid zombies that can fly and easily get in windows.

Coming off of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the filmmaker is one of the big names in the geek space. What better time, then, to roll out an ambitious new project that’s supposed to push a new franchise forward for the world’s biggest streaming platform?

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The only creatures immune from the zombie virus are birds,” Snyder said in the Q&A. “That was the one thing that we decided in our science because you know, it is science, that birds would be immune.”

Dave Bautista stars in Army of the Dead alongside Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighofer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Tig Notaro, Raul Castillo, Huma S. Qureshi, Samantha Win, Richard Cetrone, and Michael Cassidy.

The official logline for Army of the Dead reads: “Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.”

Earlier this year, Snyder went into detail about the various genres represented in Army of the Dead while speaking to EW.

“It is a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie, so it’s genre-on-genre in a great way,” said Snyder. “So you expect pure zombie mayhem, and you get that, 100 percent. But also you get these really amazing characters on a fantastic journey. It’s going to surprise people that there’s a lot of warmth and real emotion with these great characters.”

“With Dawn, we made a zombie movie but tried to do it all the way with all of those tropes of the genre,” the director added. “That was so fun, so I started to think of what were other genres that story didn’t have room for. It’s this tone where you have fun with the genre but you don’t make fun of the genre — it’s a fine line.”

What did you think of the Army of the Dead trailer? Are you excited to check out the film next month? Let us know in the comments!

Army of the Dead is set to arrive on Netflix on May 21st.