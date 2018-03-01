Bruce Campbell Teases New ‘Evil Dead’ Movie if TV Series Gets Cancelled

The Evil Dead trilogy is one of the most beloved series of films amongst horror fans, with the Starz series Ash vs. Evil Dead offering us the continued adventures of Ash Williams. The third season of the series is currently airing, with the fate of the narrative being uncertain, but if we never get a Season 4 of the series, star Bruce Campbell teased that a new movie would be a possibility.

“We’re going to see what the TV gods have in store for us. We’re ready either way,” Campbell shared with Entertainment Weekly. “If they take us off the air, we can think about another movie. And if they don’t, we can just keep plugging away.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Campbell’s previous comments about the upcoming season promise that there’s a big payoff on the way and we won’t have to settle for a dramatic cliffhanger for our characters.

“The big payoff. It’s everything we’ve built up to,” Campbell described of the season finale to Consequence of Sound. “Hopefully the audience will go, ‘F-ckin’ A-right, Ash. F-ckin’ A-right.’ You know? Ash is gonna prove his stuff, man. This is it. This is the final showdown.”

Clearly not wanting to spoil the series, the actor did tease that there could be some fatal consequences for the characters on the show.

“It’s too early to tell who’s coming back only because we don’t even know if we’re coming back,” Campbell pointed out of the series’ fate. “So, mid-March is when we’re gonna get the sign; either see you later alligator, or pack your bags: we’re going for another season. So, we’ll see. Our inclination is to start fresh. We had some big changes at the end of the season which are great, it’s a cool end of the season. But the way that we went, it probably requires, you know, a little bit of shuffling if we were to continue.”

Ash vs. Evil Dead airs on Starz on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET.

Do you think bringing Ash back to the big screen is the best path for the franchise or should Evil Dead call it quits? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Entertainment Weekly]