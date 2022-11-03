Barbarian: Justin Long Reveals Easter Egg to Another Horror Movie He Starred In

HBO Max just started streaming the brand new horror film from 20th Century Studios, Barbarian, and it's definitely one of the best horrors in a long time. The film stars Bill Skarsgard, Georgina Campbell, Justin Long and is directed by Zach Cregger. Matthew Patrick Davis, Richard Brake, Kurt Braunohler and Jaymes Butler also star in the original idea horror film. Skarsgard and Long are both no strangers to horror, with the former playing Pennywise in the rebooted IT franchise and the latter starring in a Jeepers Creepers movie. Long has a pretty gruesome death in both films that is very similar, but they wouldn't exactly call it a homage. During a new interview with ComicBook.com, Long revealed that it was planned as a bit of an easter egg instead of a homage.

"I wondered that myself. I remember shooting it and Zach saying something. I have a terrible memory, so I may be making some of this up, but I remember him commenting on it being…not an homage, but like a reference like an easter egg or I forget how he phrased it, but a reference to that movie" Long told us. "I don't know if he had planned on that, I don't know if it was in the original before he reached out to me about the part. He certainly didn't write the part with me in mind or anything, but I wondered if that specific fate was a reference to Jeepers. I think it was a little bit of a wink."

In Barbarian, a young woman traveling to Detroit for a job interview books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked, and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgment, she decides to spend the evening, but soon discovers that there's a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest.

Cregger recently elaborated about the potential future of the franchise while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, noting that a prequel would likely have to focus on one of the film's more deranged individuals.

"I don't think I'm necessarily interested in a prequel right now. I think it would have to tell the story of Frank [Richard Brake], and I'm personally not interested in making a movie about a man who abducts women," Cregger shared with the outlet. "I'm more than happy to have that be the setting for another story like Barbarian is, but I don't want to watch that guy for an hour and a half. I could be thinking about it all wrong. Maybe I'll change my tune, but at the moment, no. There's a sequel I joke about that I would love to watch, which would be The Mother surviving her gunshot and having to integrate into society. She could attend community college and get her learner's permit and get a Tinder profile. That would be fun. I'd watch that movie. I don't know if I'd make it, but I'd love to see it."

Barbarian is streaming on HBO Max now.

What do you think about the connection? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!