Behind-The-Scenes Video for The Grudge Calls It “Real Horror”

If the terrifying first trailer for the new film wasn’t enough, Sony Pictures is ready to give you another reason to be interested in the latest version of The Grudge. A new featurette for the film released online goes behind-the-scenes of the reboot, featuring interviews with the cast and crew who have nothing but high praise for the new film and its new take on the new classic ghost story. As a franchise, the domestic versions of The Grudge have been dormant in the United States for over a decade, that will change when the new film arrives in theaters next year. Check out the full video in the player above.

“The audience seemed to be very interested in The Grudge series originally in Japan where it started under Takashi Shimizu,” producer Sam Raimi said in the featurette. “There’s a nod to the original Grudge villains…the new Grudge is much more of an intense experience than the other ones.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The cast for the film got in on the hype too, with star Lin Shaye declaring “This is a horror film. This is real horror.”

Co-star Demián Bichir also hyped up the film’s new version of the titular curse, saying: “This is a complete different entity, fully charged with its own personality and its own territory.”

Finally, John Cho put succinctly, saying: “It’s terrifying, you’re gonna be screaming.”

The original film told the story of a man who murders his family when he discovers that his wife has fallen in love with another man. The spirits of the household are so powerful, they return from the grave to kill the man responsible for the horrific crimes. Birthing a curse that extended well past familial connections, the spirits would go on to kill anyone who inhabited the house. The new film will seemingly follow a similar path, as you can see from the first trailer.

The last American installment in the series came in 2009, leaving fans to wonder how this new film factored into its predecessors. Director Nicolas Pesce previously revealed that his film takes place at the same time as the 2004 Sarah Michelle Gellar-starring film.

“In my head, the American movies are not divorced from the Japanese ones, and this is not divorced from the greater canon. It’s all one big thing, and so similarly important to me was that we’re not just nodding to the American remake,” Pesce shared with IGN. “It’s not super clear in the trailer, but this curse that has been brought to America is connected to the one in Japan, so it’s not like we’re totally divorcing the worlds. We’re just showing you more of the impact that that story has had.”

He added, “I will tell audience members to pay particular close attention to the dialogue of a conversation that happens over a phone that seems like it’s a throwaway conversation, but if you really know the other movies, the conversation that they’re having is loaded with a ton more information.”

The Grudge lands in theaters on January 3, 2020.