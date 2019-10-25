Scream Factory Releases Massive List of Special Features on New Big Trouble in Little China Release

Filmmaker John Carpenter might be most known for his straightforward horror endeavors like Halloween, The Fog, or Prince of Darkness, but the director often blends various elements from a number of genres to create entirely unique experiences. For instance, one of Carpenter’s most beloved films is the Kurt Russell-starring Big Trouble in Little China, which blends elements of fantasy, action, comedy, and even some horror, resulting in a film well-deserving of its cult status. While the film is currently available on Blu-ray, Scream Factory is set to debut an all-new Blu-ray of the film, which comes with a staggering number of all-new special features.

Kurt Russell stars as Jack Burton, a tough-talking truck driver whose life goes into a supernatural tailspin when his best friend’s fiancée is kidnapped in John Carpenter’s Big Trouble In Little China. Jack suddenly finds himself in a murky, danger-filled world beneath San Francisco’s Chinatown, where Lo Pan, a 2,000-year-old magician, mercilessly rules an empire of spirits. Facing down a host of unearthly terrors, Jack battles through Lo Pan’s dark domain in a full-throttle, action-riddled ride to rescue the girl. Also starring James Hong, Kim Cattrall and Dennis Dun, this special effects-filled spectacle is a non-stop thrill ride to an incredible finish!

The Blu-ray set contains the following special features:

Disc One

NEW Audio Commentary With Producer Larry Franco

NEW Audio Commentary With Special Effects Artist Steve Johnson, Moderated By filmmaker Anthony C. Ferrante

Audio Commentary With Director John Carpenter And Actor Kurt Russell

Isolated Score

Theatrical Trailers

TV Spots

Vintage Audio Interview With John Carpenter

Electronic Press Kit – Interviews And Profiles

Gag Reel

Music Video

Deleted And Extended Scenes

Extended Ending

Photo Galleries – Movie Stills, Posters, Lobby cards, Publicity Photos, And Behind-the-scenes Photos

Disc Two

NEW You’re The Hero – An Interview With Actor Dennis Dun

NEW The Soul Of Lo Pan – An Interview With Actor James Hong

NEW Able To Be Myself – An Interview With Actor Donald Li

NEW The Tao Of Thunder – An Interview With Actor Carter Wong

NEW The Tao Of Rain – An Interview With Actor Peter Kwong

NEW The Hatchet Man Speaks – An Interview With Actor Al Leong

NEW Damn Wiley Prescott – An Interview With Writer W.D. Richter

NEW It Was A Western Ghost Story – An Interview With Writer Gary Goldman

NEW The Poetry Of Motion – An Interview With Associate Producer/Martial Arts Choreographer James Lew

NEW Into The Mystic Night – An Interview With The Coupe De Ville's Member Nick Castle

NEW Since We Were Kids – An Interview With Second Unit Director/The Coupe De Ville's Member Tommy Lee Wallace

NEW Love And Art – A Conversation With Movie Poster Artist Drew Struzan

Love And Art – A Conversation With Movie Poster Artist Drew Struzan Return To Little China – An Interview With Director John Carpenter

Being Jack Burton – An Interview With Actor Kurt Russell

Carpenter And I – An Interview With Director Of Photography Dean Cundey

Producing Big Trouble – An Interview With Producer Larry Franco

Staging Big Trouble – An Interview With Stuntman Jeff Imada

Interview With Visual Effects Artist Richard Edlund

Vintage Featurette

The film will also be available as a collectible steelbook, as well as being offered among various other collectible sets.

Head to Scream Factory’s website to pre-order your copy before it hits shelves on December 3rd.

