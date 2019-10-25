Scream Factory Releases Massive List of Special Features on New Big Trouble in Little China Release

Filmmaker John Carpenter might be most known for his straightforward horror endeavors like Halloween, The Fog, or Prince of Darkness, but the director often blends various elements from a number of genres to create entirely unique experiences. For instance, one of Carpenter’s most beloved films is the Kurt Russell-starring Big Trouble in Little China, which blends elements of fantasy, action, comedy, and even some horror, resulting in a film well-deserving of its cult status. While the film is currently available on Blu-ray, Scream Factory is set to debut an all-new Blu-ray of the film, which comes with a staggering number of all-new special features.
Kurt Russell stars as Jack Burton, a tough-talking truck driver whose life goes into a supernatural tailspin when his best friend’s fiancée is kidnapped in John Carpenter’s Big Trouble In Little China. Jack suddenly finds himself in a murky, danger-filled world beneath San Francisco’s Chinatown, where Lo Pan, a 2,000-year-old magician, mercilessly rules an empire of spirits. Facing down a host of unearthly terrors, Jack battles through Lo Pan’s dark domain in a full-throttle, action-riddled ride to rescue the girl. Also starring James Hong, Kim Cattrall and Dennis Dun, this special effects-filled spectacle is a non-stop thrill ride to an incredible finish!
The Blu-ray set contains the following special features:
Disc One
- NEW Audio Commentary With Producer Larry Franco
- NEW Audio Commentary With Special Effects Artist Steve Johnson, Moderated By filmmaker Anthony C. Ferrante
- Audio Commentary With Director John Carpenter And Actor Kurt Russell
- Isolated Score
- Theatrical Trailers
- TV Spots
- Vintage Audio Interview With John Carpenter
- Electronic Press Kit – Interviews And Profiles
- Gag Reel
- Music Video
- Deleted And Extended Scenes
- Extended Ending
- Photo Galleries – Movie Stills, Posters, Lobby cards, Publicity Photos, And Behind-the-scenes Photos
Disc Two
- NEW You’re The Hero – An Interview With Actor Dennis Dun
- NEW The Soul Of Lo Pan – An Interview With Actor James Hong
- NEW Able To Be Myself – An Interview With Actor Donald Li
- NEW The Tao Of Thunder – An Interview With Actor Carter Wong
- NEW The Tao Of Rain – An Interview With Actor Peter Kwong
- NEW The Hatchet Man Speaks – An Interview With Actor Al Leong
- NEW Damn Wiley Prescott – An Interview With Writer W.D. Richter
- NEW It Was A Western Ghost Story – An Interview With Writer Gary Goldman
- NEW The Poetry Of Motion – An Interview With Associate Producer/Martial Arts Choreographer James Lew
- NEW Into The Mystic Night – An Interview With The Coupe De Ville’s Member Nick Castle
- NEW Since We Were Kids – An Interview With Second Unit Director/The Coupe De Ville’s Member Tommy Lee Wallace
- NEW Love And Art – A Conversation With Movie Poster Artist Drew Struzan
- Return To Little China – An Interview With Director John Carpenter
- Being Jack Burton – An Interview With Actor Kurt Russell
- Carpenter And I – An Interview With Director Of Photography Dean Cundey
- Producing Big Trouble – An Interview With Producer Larry Franco
- Staging Big Trouble – An Interview With Stuntman Jeff Imada
- Interview With Visual Effects Artist Richard Edlund
- Vintage Featurette
The film will also be available as a collectible steelbook, as well as being offered among various other collectible sets.
Head to Scream Factory’s website to pre-order your copy before it hits shelves on December 3rd.
