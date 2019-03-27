Bill Murray and Adam Driver-Starring Zombie Movie ‘The Dead Don’t Die’ Gets Release Date

The Dead Don’t Die, a zombie movie starring Bill Murray and Adam Driver and directed by Murray’s Broken Flowers and Coffee and Cigarettes collaborator and arthouse movie legend Jim Jarmusch, has landed a June 14, 2019 release date from Focus Features. Billed as “the greatest zombie cast ever disassembled,” the film will also star Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, Iggy Pop, Sara Driver, RZA, Selena Gomez, Carol Kane and Tom Waits. The Dead Don’t Die is produced by Joshua Astrachan and Carter Logan. The film will be the third time Jarmusch has made a movie for Focus Features, including 2005’s Broken Flowers, which earned around $15 million and became the highest-grossing film of Jarmusch’s career.

The film’s mere existence surprised and confused a lot of people when it was announced, so it will be interesting to see how public reaction is to the completed product. “It’s a zombie movie,” Murray, who previously appeared in Zombieland, said when the movie was announced. “Jim Jarmusch has written a zombie script that’s so hilarious and it has a cast of great actors: Rosie Perez, Daniel Craig. It’s titled The Dead Don’t Die, and it shoots over the summer. But, no, I will not play a zombie.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In spite of its title, The Dead Don’t Die is almost certainly not a remake of the 1975 film of the same name. That movie was the rare post-Night of the Living Dead zombie movie that went back ot the genre’s roots featuring Jim Moss, played by Ray Milland, as “the voodoo master of zombified slaves,” per the film’s Wikipedia entry. It actually hardly counts as a movie, as it was apparently a made-for-TV project that was meant to serve as a pilot for a prospective TV series that went nowhere. “The Dead Don’t Die. Maybe they don’t, but the show did,” joked its writer, Robert Bloch, in his autobiography.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Avengers: Endgame run time, Zack Snyder divulging a bunch of plans he had for the DCEU and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!