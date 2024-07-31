Billy Crystal to Star in Apple TV+’s Psychological Thriller Before

In the five years since its launch, Apple TV+ has found a way to bring beloved stars and storytellers to the platform to tell a wide variety of stories, with their latest project being Before, which stars Billy Crystal. Not only is the new project exciting for bringing audiences a new project starring Crystal, who’s gotten incredibly selective with his projects over the last decade, but it marks a relatively new avenue for the actor, as Before is a psychological thriller as opposed to a comedic project. You can check out our first looks at Before below, with the series set to premiere on Apple TV+ on October 25th.

Per press release, “Apple TV+ today shared a first-look at Before, an atmospheric, character-driven psychological thriller starring multi-award winning actor, comedian, and filmmaker Billy Crystal. The ten-episode series is executive produced by Crystal, Oscar Award-winner Eric Roth, and creator Sarah Thorp and will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday,October 25th with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday through December 20th.”

“Alongside Crystal, the supernatural mystery series stars multi-Emmy and Tony Award winner Judith Light (Transparent), Jacobi Jupe (Peter Pan & Wendy), Oscar Award nominee Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant), Tony Award-nominee Maria Dizzia(Orange Is the New Black), and Ava Lalezarzadeh (In the Garden of Tulips).

Apple TV+ presents Billy Crystal in Before

“Before stars Crystal as Eli, a child psychiatrist who, after recently losing his wife, Lynn(Light), encounters a troubled young boy, Noah (Jupe), who seems to have a haunting connection to Eli’s past. As Eli attempts to help Noah, their mysterious bond deepens.

“Hailing from Paramount Television Studios, the limited series is created by Sarah Thorp(The Bounty Hunter). Thorp serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer.Crystal executive produces alongside Eric Roth (Killers of the Flower Moon, Dune),pilot director Adam Bernstein (Silo, Billions), and producing director Jet Wilkinson(The Chi, Truth Be Told).”

Other genre projects that Apple TV+ has delivered to audiences include Lisey’s Story starring Julianne Moore and Clive Owen, Shining Girls starring Elisabeth Moss, Silo starring Rebecca Ferguson, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters starring Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell, and M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant.

Before is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on October 25th.

