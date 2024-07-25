Camp Snoopy Renewed for Season 2 by Apple TV+

This summer saw the premiere of the all-new Peanuts spinoff Camp Snoopy, which featured the beloved beagle embarking on adventures with his trusty pal Woodstock, and while it’s been just over a month since the series was unveiled, Apple TV+ confirmed today that a second season of the series was officially moving forward. While an official release date for Season 2 has yet to be revealed, we won’t be surprised if new episodes could land on the streamer next summer, given the spirit of adventure the debut season delivered to its audiences. The first season of Camp Snoopy is now streaming on Apple TV+.

After discovering their troop is in danger of disbanding, Snoopy and the Beagle Scouts set off to immerse themselves in nature and the Great Outdoors to earn their badges, with the Beagle Scout Manual as their guide. Meanwhile, Charlie Brown and friends enjoy their summer at Camp Spring Lake, crossing paths with Snoopy as they experience hiking, swimming, sitting around campfires, and everything summer camp and the outdoors have to offer.

Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, the new series is based on the Peanuts comic strip by Charles M. Schulz and is directed by Rob Boutilier (The Snoopy Show, Snoopy in Space). Executive producers are Craig Schulz, Paige Braddock, Rob Boutilier, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, and Logan McPherson.

This isn’t the only Peanuts content on the horizon, as it was revealed last year that Apple TV was partnering with WildBrain for a new feature film that is expected to head into production this year.

“Fans of all ages have been enamored with Peanuts on Apple TV+,” Tara Sorensen, Apple’s head of children’s programming, shared in a statement announcing the movie. “With our unmatched library of Peanuts titles, and award-winning collection of stories that bring kids and families together, Apple TV+ is the preeminent home for Snoopy and friends, and offers a world class selection of series and films featuring the most globally cherished animated characters. We can’t wait for everyone to experience this heartwarming new adventure with Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the gang in the Big City.”

“It is so special to carry on my father’s legacy with an original story from me, my son Bryan, and his writing partner Neil,” Craig Schulz added. “We are excited to be partnering with Apple TV+ and working with WildBrain Studios to bring audiences a brand-new Peanuts adventure, along with the talented Bonnie Arnold as producer and Steve Martino as director. Peanuts fans have been clamoring for another feature for years, and this film will bring joy to our millions of fans around the world.”

Stay tuned for updates on Season 2 of Camp Snoopy.

