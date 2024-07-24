Bad Monkey: Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for New Series From Ted Lasso EP

Producer and writer Bill Lawrence has been on a real hot streak with Apple TV+ comedies. The Scrubs creator struck gold in 2020 with Ted Lasso, the Emmy-winning series that he co-created alongside Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly. He followed that up with the Emmy-nominated Shrinking, which was developed alongside Brett Goldstein and star Jason Segel. To complete the hat trick, Lawrence is bringing another series to Apple TV+ this summer, in the form of Bad Monkey.

Bad Monkey is based on the novel by Carl Hiaasen and stars Vince Vaughn as a former police office now serving as a health inspector, who gets tangled up in a strange case involving a severed human arm. On Wednesday, Apple released the first official trailer for Bad Monkey, which you can watch below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bad Monkey is set to debut on August 14th, with its first two episodes being released simultaneously on Apple TV+. The rest of the 10-episode season will be released on a weekly basis. Vaughn is joined by an all-star cast that features Jodie Turner-Smith, Rob Delaney, John Ortiz, Zach Braff, Michelle Monaghan, Alex Moffat, Scott Glenn, and several others.

In addition to starring in the series, Vaughn serves as an executive producer alongside Lawrence. Other executive producers include Jeff Ingold, Matt Tarses, Marcos Siega, and Liza Katzer. Lawrence also serves as Bad Monkey‘s showrunner.

Here’s Apple’s official synopsis for Bad Monkey:

“Based on Carl Hiaasen’s New York Times bestselling novel and enduring cult favorite, Bad Monkey tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), who has been bounced from the Miami Police Department and is now a health inspector in the Keys. But after stumbling upon a case that begins with a human arm fished up by tourists, he realizes that if he can prove murder, he’ll be back in. He just needs to get past a trove of Floridian oddballs and one bad monkey.

“The ensemble cast also includes L. Scott Caldwell (The Fugitive), Rob Delaney (Catastrophe), Meredith Hagner (Search Party), Natalie Martinez (La Promesa del Retorno), Alex Moffat (Saturday Night Live, Holidate), Michelle Monaghan (Gone Baby Gone), Ronald Peet (First Reformed), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), with special guest star John Ortiz (American Fiction) and guest stars Zach Braff (Scrubs), Ashley Nicole Black (Ted Lasso), Scott Glenn (The Leftovers) and Charlotte Lawrence in her television debut.”