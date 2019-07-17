Billy Eichner is up for Parks & Rec, American Horror Story Returns

Billy Eichner is having a great month. The actor/comedian is starring in the upcoming The Lion King live-action remake as Timon, and his series, Billy on the Street, just earned its fourth Emmy nomination, this time for Best Short Form Variety Series. The actor has had a wide-ranging career, appearing in various series from Parks and Recreation to American Horror Story. Recently, ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis got the chance to interview Eichner during The Lion King press junket and asked the actor about the possibility of returning to primetime television.

“I mean I had an absolute blast working on that [American Horror Story],” Eichner answered. “I adore Ryan Murphy. I worship him. He’s a visionary. The actors are incredible. Some of them have become really good friends of mine and I didn’t know them before the show and I love doing it. It allowed me to do something totally different than Billy on the Street and Parks and Rec. I’m not doing this season because I’m working on some other things, but I’m happy to go back at any time. I really had fun. It was so much fun.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He added, “And then Parks and Rec, of course, it feels like a while ago at this point, but I’m always there if they need me. Again, it’s a great group of people. I’ve worked with Amy Poehler since and I keep in touch with a bunch of those guys. A bunch of them have done Billy on the Street, Amy and Chris Pratt and Rashida. And so they’re wonderful people. So yeah, of course, I would go and do anything they wanted me to do.”

In addition to Eichner, the new version of The Lion King stars Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Seth Rogen, John Oliver, John Kani, Eric Andre, Florence Kasumba, Keegan-Michael Key, Alfre Woodard, and James Earl Jones. Recently, Jon Favreau shared his reasoning behind making the new movie:

“The whole reason for all of this is to make an animated film feel live-action — to have a real crew come in, interface with an animated film, and make all the camera decisions that you would on set, instead of somebody sitting at a keyboard programming in the camera moves,” Favreau explained.

The Lion King hits theaters everywhere on July 19th.