Black Christmas Remake Lands on Blu-ray With Deleted Scenes and Alternate Ending

Last December saw the release of Black Christmas, the second remake of the 1974 classic of the same name, and whether you missed out on the film’s theatrical run or wanted to add the film to your collection, the film is slated to debut on Blu-ray on March 17th. As if the film coming to home video wasn’t exciting enough, it will also come with a number of special features, which includes both deleted scenes and an alternate ending. Learn more about the Blu-ray release’s special features below and grab your copy of Black Christmas when it hits shelves on March 17th.

Hawthorne College is quieting down for the holidays. But as Riley Stone (Imogen Poots, Green Room) and her Mu Kappa Epsilon sisters—athlete Marty (Lily Donoghue, The CW’s Jane the Virgin), rebel Kris (Aleyse Shannon, The CW’s Charmed), and foodie Jesse (Brittany O’Grady, Fox’s Star)—prepare to deck the halls with a series of seasonal parties, a black-masked stalker begins killing sorority women one by one. As the body count rises, Riley and her squad start to question whether they can trust any man, including Marty’s beta-male boyfriend, Nate (Simon Mead, Same But Different: A True New Zealand Love Story), Riley’s new crush Landon (Caleb Eberhardt, Amazon’s Mozart in the Jungle) or even esteemed classics instructor Professor Gelson (Cary Elwes). Whoever the killer is, he’s about to discover that this generation’s young women aren’t about to be anybody’s victims.

The special features are as follows:

Alternate Ending

Deleted and Extended Scenes

You Messed with the Wrong Sisters

The (Re)Making of a Cult Classic

Welcome to Mu Kappa Epsilon

Feature Commentary by Director Sophia Takal and Star Imogen Poots

Both the original 1974 film and 2006 remake were rated R, with this incarnation of the concept’s PG-13 rating taking some audiences by surprise. Despite the tamer rating, we likely shouldn’t expect the deleted scenes to be any more violent than the theatrical release.

“With the violence, it’s just my opinion, but I don’t like the 2006 version of Black Christmas,” Takal previously shared with ComicBook.com. “I can see how people have fun with that movie, but I don’t find the gross-out gore of those kinds of movies that scary. As a woman watching movies and as an actor acting in horror movies, I’ve always been very aware of how women can just feel bad watching a movie like that. I wanted to make a movie that young women and women of all ages would not walk away feeling like their bodies were disposable.”

She added, “I had to lose some ‘f-cks.’ There were a couple of shots that I was surprised weren’t allowed that I would’ve loved to have had, but I don’t feel that it changed the tone or how scary the movie is to have to go to PG-13. It was always something we really wanted to do, to make a movie that could appeal to young people, because it’s about what it is to be young right now in such a complicated time. It made sense to make a movie for the people that it’s about.”

Grab your copy of Black Christmas on Blu-ray on March 17th. Pre-orders are live now.

