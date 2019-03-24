‘Black Mirror’ Adds ‘Avengers’ and ‘Aquaman’ Stars to Season 5 Cast

After the success of last year’s Bandersnatch choose-your-own-adventure movie, Black Mirror is preparing its return to Netflix with a fifth season of mind-blowing episodes. The next installment has been kept highly under wraps by the series producers, so very little is known about what kind of crazy stories will unfold this time around. However, we at least now know that casting is underway, and Netflix has hired a couple of heavy-hitting blockbuster actors to its roster, taking the excitement for the next installment to even higher levels.

Deadline is reporting that Anthony Mackie and Yayha Abdul-Mateen II have been cast in the upcoming season of Black Mirror, to take part in an episode of the award-winning anthology series. Unfortunately, nothing is known about what sort of roles either of the actors will play, or whether or not they will be taking part in the same episode.

What we do know is that these two actors are coming off a massive 2018 in which they each took part in one of the year’s biggest films. After appearing in multiple movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Mackie reprised his role as Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, in Avengers: Infinity War. Abdul-Mateen appeared in James Wan’s Aquaman for DC opposite Jason Momoa, playing the villain Black Manta, arch-nemesis of Arthur Curry. His part in the film wasn’t enormous, but he was set up to be the antagonist of the franchise going forward.

Mackie has been working heavily with Netflix as of late, having just starred in the sci-fi film OA, which was released earlier this year. He’s also set to replace Joel Kinnaman as the star of Altered Carbon in its upcoming second season.

As for Abdul-Mateen, he’s currently one of the faster rising actors in Hollywood and the appearance in Aquaman only helped matters. He appears in Jordan Peele’s Us, which hits theaters this weekend, and has a role on HBO’s Watchmen TV series. The actor is also in talks to star in the reboot of Candyman, which Peele is producing.

What do you think of Black Mirror‘s newest additions? Are you looking forward to the next season? Let us know in the comments!

