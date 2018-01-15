‘Bride of Frankenstein’ Reboot Reportedly Moving Forward Once Again

The Dark Universe may have gotten off to a rocky start, but The Bride of Frankenstein could be getting things back on track.

Universal’s reboot of the classic monster movies, in a connected franchise referred to as The Dark Universe, seemed dead on arrival after The Mummy was both a critical and financial failure. The bomb caused the future of films based on The Wolfman, The Invisible Man and others to be put on hiatus, despite the fact that big names like Johnny Depp were attached.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now that the dust has settled, it looks as though Universal may be trying to give the idea a second chance. A new report from Omega Underground states that Billy Condon (Beauty and the Beast), who was tapped to direct the Bride of Frankenstein film, has started putting together a crew for the movie in hopes to get things moving again.

According to the report, Condon has decided to bring on cinematographer Tobias A. Schliesser (Lone Survivor) whom he recently worked with on Beauty and the Beast for Disney. The director has also added Sarah Greenwood (Darkest Hour) as production designer, Carter Burwell (Fargo, True Grit) as composer and Jacqueline Durran (Beauty and the Beast) as costume designer.

By piecing together a crew, Condon has taken a major first step toward bringing the Bride of Frankenstein back to life, but it still needs to overcome the hurdle of casting a leading lady. While Javier Bardem is still set to portray Frankenstein’s Monster, the film lost his bride when Angelina Jolie stepped away from the role. Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is reportedly being considered for the part, but there has not yet been any confirmation that she’s in talks to board the project.

If a new lead is tapped soon, there’s still a possibility Bride could shoot in London sooner, rather than later. However, no production start date has been revealed at this time.